Vistatec Named Triple Winner at the 2026 Noble Business Awards

Gold Noble Award

Two Gold awards and one Silver recognize AI localization technology, operational excellence, and company-wide AI achievement

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec, a global multilingual content and AI-enabled localization provider, has been announced as a triple winner at the 2026 Noble Business Awards. The company received two Gold awards and one Silver across categories covering artificial intelligence, technology solutions, and executive leadership.

The three wins span distinct categories:

VistatecVerifier: Gold, Outstanding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Solution

Yvonne McNamara, Chief Operating Officer: Gold, Outstanding Chief Operations Officer

Vistatec AI: Silver, Outstanding Achievement in Artificial Intelligence

“This recognition reflects deliberate execution rather than experimentation. Across Vistatec, we focus on applying AI where it delivers measurable value, while maintaining the governance, validation, and human oversight our clients expect. Our AI portfolio is designed to operate in real production environments, not theoretical ones. Winning across technology, operations, and company-wide AI reinforces that our approach is both scalable and accountable, which is ultimately what the market demands,” commented Simon Hodgkins, CMO, Vistatec and Vistatec AI.

The Noble Business Awards recognize organizations and individuals that demonstrate strategic strength, industry influence, and measurable results in a competitive global economy.

VistatecVerifier

VistatecVerifier is a pre-delivery quality assurance system that uses large language model technology to detect linguistic issues before localized content reaches production. The system supports configurable checks covering language appropriateness, spelling, modality discrepancies, and language accuracy, with all flagged issues directed to human reviewers rather than automated correction.

The Gold award in the AI and Machine Learning Solutions category recognizes its design approach, which provides localization teams with deterministic control at scale, particularly in regulated and high-risk content environments.

Yvonne McNamara, COO

Yvonne McNamara has led Vistatec's global operations for more than two decades, overseeing localization production, quality assurance, engineering, testing, desktop publishing, and multimedia services across geographically distributed teams.

Her Gold award in the Outstanding Chief Operations Officer category follows the company's Gold in the Company of the Year category at the 2025 International Business Awards. Vistatec successfully introduced AI-enabled services into live production environments across complex, regulated industries. Each integration required structured validation and clear governance before deployment.

Commenting on the award, Yvonne McNamara said: "This recognition matters because it acknowledges the discipline behind the work. Responsible AI adoption in enterprise localization requires structure, accountability, and quality production-ready solutions.”

Vistatec AI

The Silver award for Outstanding Achievement in Artificial Intelligence recognizes the Vistatec AI portfolio as a whole. The portfolio includes VistatecAIM, VistatecVerifier, AI Gap Analysis, AI Governance, Quality Evaluations of AI, AI Prompt Engineering, LLM Management, and AI Content Optimization and Production.

Each service targets a specific stage of AI adoption in localization, from initial readiness assessment through to ongoing governance and quality evaluation. The portfolio is designed for organizations that require auditability and compliance alongside AI capability.

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with many of the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. Vistatec partners with businesses to navigate the complexities of global markets and ensure impactful, culturally relevant communications. With our global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and locations worldwide, Vistatec continues to lead industry benchmarks through innovative technologies and strategic insights. Learn more at: www.vistatec.com

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