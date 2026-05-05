Vistatec Life Sciences and Global Regulatory Writing & Consulting Accelerate Global Regulatory Submissions

A Winning Partnership

A winning partnership combining regulatory writing expertise with proven localization excellence

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistatec Life Sciences and Global Regulatory Writing & Consulting (GLOBAL) announce a strategic partnership to help life sciences companies bring regulatory documentation to market faster, with greater accuracy and compliance across languages and geographies.

Life sciences companies face a familiar bind. Regulatory requirements keep expanding, timelines keep shrinking, and the need for multilingual, market-ready documentation is urgent. This partnership directly addresses that challenge by bringing together two complementary areas of expertise that have, until now, typically required organizations to manage separate vendor relationships.

GLOBAL’s in-house team of specialist regulatory writers produces high-quality clinical, regulatory, and GMP documentation across the full product development lifecycle. Vistatec Life Sciences complements this with industry-leading localization, language, and content solutions that enable highly regulated content to move confidently across languages, regions, and regulatory authorities.

Together, the two companies will offer clients an integrated, single-source solution for regulatory content creation, translation, and global compliance. The partnership is structured to reduce the number of review cycles required, lower operational and regulatory risk, and ultimately accelerate time-to-market for medtech, biotech, and biopharma organizations.

“Life sciences companies shouldn’t have to choose between regulatory accuracy and speed to market. By bringing Vistatec Life Sciences’ localization capabilities together with GLOBAL’s regulatory writing expertise, we’re giving clients a single, trusted path.” Simon Hodgkins, CMO, Vistatec

The collaboration also supports digital-first regulatory operations. When organizations adopt AI-enabled tools and cross-border regulatory models, they require integrated content workflows (ones that connect writing, translation, and quality assurance).

“We built GLOBAL around the belief that regulatory work deserves better tools, better processes, and better outcomes. Vistatec shares this mindset. Their localization expertise means the documentation our writers produce can reach any market without losing the precision that regulators demand.” Emily Stephens, CEO, GLOBAL

GLOBAL’s capabilities also extend to its technology brand, GxT (Global Exponential Technologies). Learn more about GxT at www.globalxt.io.

Key partnership benefits

A compelling benefit is speed. Clients can expect shorter approval timelines and a smoother path to market across all jurisdictions in which they operate.

Review cycles get tighter, too. Because the writing and translation teams share the same regulatory intent from the outset, content is built to meet compliance standards on the first pass.

Consistency across markets is another advantage. With one provider owning the full chain from writing to translation, organizations benefit from alignment that keeps documentation clear and accurate across all languages.

The partnership solution is effective immediately. Life sciences organizations interested in learning more can contact Vistatec Life Sciences or GLOBAL through their respective websites.

About GLOBAL

At GLOBAL, we support Medtech and Biopharma innovators with strong, collaborative partnerships, tailored regulatory consulting and writing services, and deep strategic expertise. Solutions to regulatory hurdles and workflow challenges are what GLOBAL lives and breathes. By tapping into our collective intelligence and proprietary AI technology, we meet our clients where they’re at with the highest-quality deliverables. And we do it with the artful efficiency only an industry authority can provide. Learn more at: www.globalrwc.com

About Vistatec

Vistatec works with the world’s most iconic brands to optimize their global commercial potential. Operating since 1997, Vistatec is a recognized leader in Life Sciences, AI, localization, and multilingual content solutions. The dedicated Vistatec Life Sciences Division understands the importance of specialized workflows and expertise to deliver solutions for leading organizations worldwide. Clients benefit from accurate, high-quality solutions with industry-leading expertise demonstrated across a portfolio that includes medical devices, health care software, clinical trials, biotechnology, mental health, pharmaceuticals, and pure and applied science. Learn more at www.vistatec.com/life-sciences.

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