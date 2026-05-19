LiqTech Secures Largest QlariFlow™ Pool Project to Date in Den Helder Through Partnership with Lotec

LiqTech QlariFlow Commercial Pool Filtration LiqTech QlariFlow Filtration System Modular LiqTech Logo

BALLERUP, DENMARK, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company specializing in advanced ceramic filtration solutions, today announced its largest commercial pool project to date with the installation of five QlariFlow™ systems at Aquacentrum Den Helder in the Netherlands. The project has been secured in partnership with Lotec, a specialist in commercial pool engineering and water treatment solutions and LiqTech’s exclusive distributor in the BENELUX region.The project includes five QlariFlow™ systems and two AutoCIP units, incorporating a total of 56 silicon carbide membranes. The first three systems were installed in January 2026, with the remaining systems scheduled for installation in August 2026.Aquacentrum Den Helder is a municipal aquatic facility where space constraints and limited access required a compact and adaptable filtration solution. QlariFlow™ was selected for its ability to integrate within these constraints while maintaining high filtration performance and operational reliability.“This project demonstrates how QlariFlow™ can be deployed in complex pool environments where footprint and system accessibility are critical,” said Phillip Myllerup Aslerin, Business Development Director, Pool Systems at LiqTech. “Our ceramic membrane technology enables a compact and modular system design while maintaining consistent filtration performance and operational stability. This project reflects our focus on scaling the commercial pool business through larger system deployments.”The partnership with Lotec has been instrumental in delivering the project. Under a formal distribution agreement, Lotec holds exclusivity for LiqTech’s pool solutions across the BENELUX region and provides system design, engineering, and project execution.“Our partnership with LiqTech introduces ceramic membrane filtration to a wider range of commercial pool operators in the BENELUX region,” said Raymond Visser, CEO, Lotec, and Erik Büter, Sustainability Specialist, Lotec. “Facilities such as Aquacentrum Den Helder require solutions that address physical constraints while meeting performance requirements. QlariFlow™ meets these requirements, and we expect continued adoption across municipal and commercial projects in the region.”LiqTech’s QlariFlow™ systems are based on silicon carbide ceramic membrane technology, delivering precise filtration and stable water quality while reducing reliance on traditional chemical-intensive processes. The system is designed to meet the operational and regulatory requirements of public and commercial pool environments and to support efficient long-term operation.The Den Helder project reflects adoption of advanced filtration technologies in municipal aquatic infrastructure, where operators are prioritizing system performance, operational efficiency, and reliability. Across the BENELUX region, this shift is driving demand for compact, high-performance filtration systems in both new-build and retrofit projects.Building on this, LiqTech recently secured its first commercial pool order in the United States, with three QlariFlow™ systems to be installed at the Weston County School District #1 Aquatic Center in Newcastle, Wyoming. The order was secured in collaboration with Treatment Specialties, Powered by North American Filtration, LiqTech’s U.S. pool partner. The United States represents one of the world’s largest markets for public and commercial swimming pools, and this installation marks LiqTech’s first entry into U.S. institutional aquatic infrastructure, establishing an important reference for the QlariFlow™ platform in a highly regulated market.Most recently, LiqTech secured a record order for 10 QlariFlow™ systems at the Plumpton Aquatic and Leisure Centre in Victoria, Australia, surpassing the scale of the Den Helder project. Delivered in collaboration with Waterco Limited, the all-electric facility is targeting 5 Star Green Star certification and is expected to become Australia’s first community aquatic centre to use LiqTech ceramic membrane filters, further demonstrating growing global demand for QlariFlow™.Across the Netherlands, the United States, and Australia, LiqTech is converting a growing international pipeline into reference installations, each reinforcing the commercial viability of QlariFlow™ in regulated public and institutional aquatic environments. With regional partnerships in place and a track record of successful deployments, LiqTech is well positioned to accelerate adoption of ceramic membrane filtration in commercial pool markets globally.- ENDs -About LiqTech International, Inc.LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications. Learn more at www.liqtech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com Follow LiqTech on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/liqtech-international Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.Company ContactSusan Keegan ElleskovLiqTech International, Inc.ske@liqtech.comInvestor ContactRobert BlumLytham Partners, LLCliqt@lythampartners.comDealer Benelux ContactLotec NederlandRaymond Visser / Erik BüterBovenzijde 125625 EB EINDHOVEN (NL)info@lotec.nl

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