Sends Strengthens Industry Connections at Pay360 2026

Sends, a UK-based fintech and authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI), announced a successful presence as exhibitor and sponsor at PAY360 2026

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sends , a UK-based fintech and authorised Electronic Money Institution (EMI), announced a successful presence as exhibitor and sponsor at PAY360 2026, held at ExCeL London on 25–26 March. Recognised as one of Europe’s most influential payments gatherings, PAY360 brought together more than 6,000 professionals, 200+ speakers and over 150 exhibitors from across fintech, banking and payments to explore the technologies and partnerships shaping the future of the industry.Throughout the two-day conference, Sends engaged with a diverse audience of fintech leaders, regulators, partners, and innovators, highlighting its commitment to advancing digital payment solutions and fostering meaningful industry collaboration.Alona Shevtsova, CEO at Sends, took an active role in shaping industry dialogue, participating in two panel discussions focused on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in fintech and the growing impact of embedded finance. These sessions explored how emerging technologies are transforming customer experience, operational efficiency, and financial accessibility across the ecosystem.At the exhibition stand, Sends delegates connected with a wide range of attendees, from startups to established financial institutions. Conversations spanned key areas including partnerships, compliance frameworks, marketing strategies, and the future of cross-border payments. The team reported strong engagement levels, with a significant number of new connections established and partnership opportunities identified.“PAY360 continues to be an important platform for meaningful industry exchange,” said Alona Shevtsova. “The quality of the conversations this year was exceptional. We are at a genuine inflection point - AI and embedded finance are not future trends. They are happening now, and the businesses that will lead are the ones that are building with purpose and with trust at the centre.”The event also provided valuable insights into regulatory developments and market trends shaping the future of payments in the UK and beyond. Sends’ participation reflects its ongoing focus on staying at the forefront of fintech innovation while strengthening relationships across the ecosystem.With growing interest from both UK and international stakeholders, Sends continues to expand its network and explore new opportunities to deliver flexible, compliant, and forward-looking financial solutions.About SendsSends is a UK-based Electronic Money Institution, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The company specialises in cross-border payment solutions, serving businesses and individuals with a focus on speed, transparency, and regulatory compliance. Sends combines deep fintech expertise with a commitment to building trust at every step of the payments journey.

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