Wilson Hall Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Wilson Hall, Special Operations Manager to Director of Special Operations effective May 16, 2026. As Director, Hall will be responsible for the agency’s Fire and Life Services, Transportation and Special Operations units.

“During his thirty-two-year tenure, Wilson has consistently displayed a strong work ethic and exceptional leadership qualities,” said Commissioner Tyone Oliver. “We are confident his extensive knowledge and practical skills in tactical and special operations will benefit him as he begins his new role as Special Operations Director.”

A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Hall joined the GDC in 1994 as a Correctional Officer at Ware State Prison (SP). He worked his way up through the ranks, holding positions as a Boot Camp Officer in Charge, Tactical Squad Commander and Shift Supervisor. In 1997, he was promoted to Commander of the GDC Hostage Rescue Team, and in 1998 he was promoted to Lead Instructor for the Advanced and Specialized Training Unit at the Georgia Corrections Academy (GCA). In 2010, he was promoted to Assistant Academy Director at GCA. In 2012, Hall was promoted to Manager of Special Operations, and in 2013 he was promoted to Deputy Director of Audits and Compliance. In 2015, he transitioned back to Manager of Special Operations, where he currently serves.

Hall earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Thomas University. His departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Correctional Leadership Institute, Professional Management Program through Columbus State University, Basic Law Enforcement Training Course, POST Instructor Training, and Special Weapons and Tactics.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.