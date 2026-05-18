New FAA Program Moves to Strengthen Controller Pipeline, Standardize Training

Monday, May 18, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is launching a pilot program to transition select high-activity federal contract towers, which are staffed by private-sector employees operating under FAA safety standards, to FAA-owned towers. Direct FAA oversight will standardize training and strengthen the controller workforce pipeline while preserving safety in complex airspace.

The first two candidate towers selected for the pilot program are Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana and Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona. Qualified contract tower controllers will transition with their facility to an FAA trained and operated tower.

“This is another step the Trump Administration is taking to add qualified air traffic controllers to our workforce and ensure the safety and efficiency of our National Airspace System,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “As air traffic demand continues to grow, this program will help ensure the FAA has the experienced workforce needed to manage complex operations at these towers.”

The initiative, required by Section 625 of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act, will assess the feasibility, benefits, and challenges associated with converting high-activity towers to FAA staffing and management. To ensure safety and operational continuity, the FAA is rolling out this pilot program in a phased approach.

Within six months of operational transition for candidate towers that successfully complete the pilot program, the FAA will complete a congressionally mandated Safety Analysis Report, outlining findings and insights from the conversion process.

The FAA estimates it will take 29 to 44 months to successfully complete the pilot program. Findings from the pilot program will help inform future decisions about expanding the effort.

