Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy to Invest $26 Million to Bolster Pilot and Maintenance Technician Workforce

Monday, May 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investing $26 million to develop the next generation of aviation professionals. The investments will strengthen the workforce pipeline for the aerospace industry–from mechanics and technicians to pilots and drone operators.

The FAA’s investment will go towards:

Aviation training programs to equip future pilots with technical skills

Aviation apprenticeships and internships to provide new pilots with hands-on experience

Proactive student outreach to bolster recruitment numbers

Training future pilots using state-of-the-art tools like simulators

“More Americans are flying today than ever before! At USDOT, we are investing in our aviation workforce to meet growing demand while maintaining the highest standards of safety,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “We have the safest airspace in the world thanks to our commitment to equipping our talented workforce with the tools and experience they need to take flight.”

“More Americans are taking to the skies and demand for skilled aviation workers continues to grow,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “These new funding opportunities support education and training programs that help build a strong pipeline of talent and invest in the future of America’s aviation workforce.”

Additional Information:

The Aviation Workforce Development Grants support education and training programs for future pilots and aviation maintenance technicians, helping build a strong pipeline of talent for the aerospace industry. The available grants include:

The Notice of Funding Opportunity outlines the application criteria for pilots and maintenance workers. Schools, aviation organizations, aviation-related nonprofit organizations, air carriers, labor groups, and state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments are eligible for funding.

Applicants are encouraged to submit eligible projects as soon as possible but must do so by June 18, 2026. Additional information can be found at grants.gov.