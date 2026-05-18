Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Invests Nearly $1 Billion into Making Airports More Family-Friendly

Monday, May 18, 2026

Funding will be invested in family spaces, including mother’s rooms, restrooms and play areas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has invested $970 million in America’s airports to enhance the travel experience for families.

The Department delivered 133 grants to airports in 45 states through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – Airport Terminal Program (ATP) to invest in family-friendly airport projects including:

$2.8 million to Boston’s General Edward Lawrence Logan International to renovate four Kidports areas with new play structures and themes for children of all ages.

to renovate four Kidports areas with new play structures and themes for children of all ages. $2 million to Mississippi’s Tupelo Regional Airport to expand their terminal to include a family-friendly security screening lane to enhance the family travel experience.

to expand their terminal to include a family-friendly security screening lane to enhance the family travel experience. $8 million to Dallas-Ft. Worth International Airport to modernize 37 restrooms across five terminals with family-friendly features.

to modernize 37 restrooms across five terminals with family-friendly features. $10 million to Palm Beach’s Donald J. Trump International Airport to expand the terminal to include new restrooms, mother's rooms, and a new sensory room for families.

"This administration is focused on making travel happier and more convenient for American families. The Golden Age of Travel includes a Family First agenda," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "We’re making airports inviting spaces for parents and children to relax and recharge prior to boarding."

"The FAA is moving quickly to get these investments out the door and into airports nationwide," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. "These projects will help create a more welcoming and accessible travel experience for families while demonstrating our commitment to improving America’s airports at record speed."

Additional Information:

In December 2025, Secretary Duffy encouraged airports across the nation to present projects to the FAA that support more family-friendly resources at airports including:

Creating more children’s play areas or exercise areas

Adding mothers’ rooms or nursing pods

Reconfiguring security checkpoints to create family screening lanes

Building sensory rooms for children with special needs

Other creative terminal projects that focus on enhancing the family travel journey

View a data visualization of the airports receiving funding.