New on demand bus service coming to western Garfield County

CITY OF RIFLE PRESS RELEASE

May 18, 2026

The City of Rifle is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Town of Parachute, Garfield County, and the Battlement Mesa Service Association to launch a pilot program for on-demand bus service for western Garfield County.

This new service will supplement the existing Parachute Area Transit System (PATS) and expand flexible transportation options for residents and visitors.

Beginning June 1, 2026, riders can access on-demand service in Rifle from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and in Parachute and Battlement Mesa from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During the initial promotional period, all on-demand rides will be available for just $1 per trip.

Passengers can request rides by downloading the Ride PATS app, which allows users to schedule pickups and drop-offs anywhere within the designated Rifle or Parachute/Battlement Mesa service zones. PATS drivers will provide convenient, flexible transportation within these areas.

Maps of the on-demand service zones are currently in development and will be available at www.ridepats.com.

Existing PATS fixed routes and express connections between Rifle and Parachute will continue to operate during morning and evening hours. Service begins at 5:30 a.m., with the final drop-off scheduled for 10 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For trips between the Rifle and Parachute/Battlement Mesa zones, long-distance fares are $4 per ride. Monthly passes, punch passes, and discounted fares for seniors and veterans are also available.

For more information, visit www.ridepats.com or call 970-285-7630.