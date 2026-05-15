Fugitives apprehended in Garfield County

GCSO PRESS RELEASE

May 13, 2026

Garfield County Special Problems Enforcement and Response (SPEAR), along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and the United States Marshal Service (USMS), apprehended two wanted fugitives in the Battlement Mesa area. The parties identified as Raymundo Ruiz, date opf birth (D.O.B.) 08/27/1988, and Krystal Schell, D.O.B. 1/17/1992. Both parties were taken into custody without incident. Warrant charges listed below.

On May 7, 2026, SPEAR, along with CBI and the USMS, executed arrest warrants on Joseph Donald DeGraff, D.O.B. 1/13/75, and Deserrea Marie Zankowski, D.O.B. 4/16/1980, from a child sexual assault case. Both parties were taken into custody without incident in the City of Glenwood Springs. Warrant charges listed below.

On May 12, 2026, SPEAR, along with the assistance of the Carbondale Police Department, was able to apprehend James Zachary Jones, D.O.B. 11/03/1990, for the Boulder Police Department. Jones was taken into custody without incident. Warrant charges listed below.

Charges on the warrants included:



Raymundo Ruiz, D.O.B.: 08/27/1988: Bail set at $500,000.00 cash only for:

1) Controlled Substance-Special Offender, 18-18-407(1)(b), C.R.S., DF1



Krystal Schell, D.O.B.: 01/17/1992: Bail set at $500,000.00 cash only for:

1) Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (Cocaine), 18-18-405(2)(a)(I)(A); C.R.S., DF1

2) CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, 18-2-201, C.R.S., F6



Joseph Donald DeGraff, D.O.B.: 01/13/1975: NO Bail for:

1) Sexual Assault on a CHILD position of trust victim under 15, 18-3-405.3(1)(2)(A), C.R.S., F3

2) Sexual Assault on a CHILD pattern of abuse, 18-3-405(1)(2)(D), C.R.S., F3

3) Sexual Exploitation of a child; Possess Child Pornography, 18-6-403(3)(B.5), C.R.S., F5



Deserrea Maria Zankowski, D.O.B.: 01/13/1980: Bail set at $2,500.00 cash or surety only for:

1) Accessory to Crime, 18-8-105, C.R.S., F5



James Zachary Jones, D.O.B.: 11/03/1990: Bail set at $300,000, cash only for:

1) Second Degree Assault-Strangulation, 18-3-203(1)(I), C.R.S F4

2) Third Degree Assault causes bodily injury, 18-3-204(1)(A), C.R.S M1

3) False Imprisonment, 18-3-303, C.R.S M2

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their cooperation in this investigation. Garfield County SPEAR, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), the United States Marshal Service (USMS), and the Carbondale Police Department.

SPEAR is a multi-jurisdictional task force based in Garfield County, comprising local and federal law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information on criminal activity is encouraged to reach out to SPEAR through your local law enforcement agency or dispatch at 970 625-8095.

All subjects are “presumed innocent” until proven guilty.