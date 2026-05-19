NAED Selects IDEA–Pull Logic JV to Develop Project Nexus, an Industry-Wide Supply Chain Visibility Solution

The electrical supply chain operates across a highly distributed network where access to timely and trusted information has become increasingly critical,” — Taresh Grover, CEO Pull Logic

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pull Logic, a Supply Chain Optimization company built for complex supply chains, today announced that the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) has selected a joint venture between IDEA and Pull Logic to develop Project Nexus, an industry-wide middleware solution designed to improve order coordination and shipment visibility across the electrical channel.The initiative, led through NAED's Digital Center of Excellence, will create a shared network connecting manufacturers, representatives, distributors, and trading partners from order to delivery. Today, supply chain coordination across the electrical industry remains highly fragmented, with critical order and shipment information spread across disconnected systems, portals, spreadsheets, emails, and manual workflows. The lack of a shared and trusted view of material in motion creates slower decisions, unnecessary follow-ups, and avoidable service failures across the channel.Project Nexus is designed to replace that fragmentation with a standardized middleware foundation that enables trusted information exchange, operational visibility, and coordination across manufacturers, representatives, distributors, and trading partners throughout the electrical channel. The initiative will provide trading partners with the trusted, real-time visibility needed to coordinate faster, reduce uncertainty, and respond proactively to disruptions.The joint venture combines complementary capabilities from each partner. IDEA, jointly owned by NAED and NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturer’s Association), brings decades of experience in industry-scale standards, product data exchange, and digital connectivity across the electrical ecosystem. Pull Logic brings expertise in complex supply chain coordination, availability-driven optimization, and enterprise decision systems built on research from the Georgia Institute of Technology's Supply Chain & Logistics Institute. Pull Logic helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers reduce lost sales and unproductive inventory by applying AI-driven decision systems on top of existing ERP and planning systems. Pull Logic continuously measures service risk, identifies availability gaps, and helps enterprises make better inventory, replenishment, and fulfillment decisions across fragmented networks."The electrical supply chain operates across a highly distributed network where access to timely and trusted information has become increasingly critical," said Taresh Grover, CEO of Pull Logic. "We are honored to be selected alongside IDEA to develop Project Nexus. Pull Logic’s experience in Availability Intelligence and complex supply chain operations aligns closely with the challenges this initiative is designed to solve."It has taken considerable effort to be at this point, and we are now positioned to move ahead with purpose and confidence," said Wes Smith, President and CEO of NAED. "Providing a trusted view of material movement across the electrical channel is now within reach.""Tracking material through the electrical supply chain shouldn't mean constant chasing, calls, emails, and spreadsheets," said Patrick Knight, President and CEO of IDEA. "Through our partnership with NAED and Pull Logic, Project Nexus delivers the kind of trusted, end-to-end visibility that benefits everyone from manufacturer to end-user customer."Project Nexus is being developed in collaboration with leading industry organizations, including the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), and the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA), collectively known as the Alliance to Electrify America. These organizations are helping shape requirements, governance, and adoption across the channel.About Pull Logic Pull Logic is an Availability Intelligence company that helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers reduce lost sales and unproductive inventory across complex supply chains. Built on research from Georgia Tech, Pull Logic applies AI-driven decision intelligence on top of existing enterprise systems to improve demand forecasting, inventory positioning, and network execution. Pull Logic is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Learn more at pulllogic.ai.About NAED The National Association of Electrical Distributors represents distributor members across North America, supporting the electrical industry through advocacy, education, workforce development, communication, business analytics, and digital transformation initiatives led by its Digital Center of Excellence.About IDEA The Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) is the electrical industry's trusted data exchange and standards organization, jointly owned by NAED and NEMA. Founded in 1998, IDEA helps manufacturers, distributors, and channel partners exchange accurate, standardized product and business data at scale, supporting digital collaboration across the electrical channel.

Project Nexus: Helping the Electrical Channel Answer “Where’s My Stuff?”

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