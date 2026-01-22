Pull Logic Raises $3.3M to Launch a New Availability Intelligence Category for Enterprise Supply Chains

Pull Logic - Co-Founders

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pull Logic, an AI-powered Availability Intelligence platform helping manufacturers, distributors, and retailers reduce lost sales and unproductive inventory, today announced it has closed a $3.3 million seed round led by New Build Venture Capital. The round was oversubscribed and includes participation from Foster Ventures, Silicon Road Ventures, YANMAR VENTURES, DNX Ventures, and IDEA, a technology company owned by NAED and NEMA serving the electrical industry.As supply chains grow more complex and customer expectations for product availability continue to rise, enterprises face increasing pressure to deliver the right products in the right place at the right time. Yet most planning systems still focus on optimizing inventory levels rather than ensuring true availability across enterprise networks.Pull Logic addresses this gap by enabling availability-first decision-making at the SKU and network level. The platform applies Availability Intelligence, an AI-driven decision layer, on top of existing ERP and planning systems to continuously measure service risk, uncover hidden demand, identify availability gaps, and guide smarter inventory, replenishment, and deployment decisions. It is built for environments where lost sales and excess inventory coexist due to misalignment across locations, SKUs, and timing.“Most supply chain systems are designed to plan inventory, not to ensure availability,” said Taresh Grover, CEO of Pull Logic. “Pull Logic focuses on the outcome that matters most: making sure the right products are available when customers need them, without tying up excess working capital. This funding allows us to scale the platform and bring Availability Intelligence to more enterprises.”Pull Logic was co-founded by four leaders with deep expertise across supply chain research, enterprise software, and operations: Taresh Grover (CEO), Professor Benoit Montreuil of Georgia Tech, Rahul Chahar (CTO), and Karl Swensen (COO).“Backed by Georgia Tech research, our Availability Intelligence helps enterprises understand where service is at risk, why it is happening, and how to fix it at the SKU, location, and network level,” said Rahul Chahar, CTO of Pull Logic. “This allows companies to reduce lost sales and operate with greater confidence across complex supply chains.”The new capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand enterprise go-to-market efforts, and grow the team across product, engineering, and sales. While Pull Logic initially gained traction in manufacturing and distribution environments, the platform is designed for broader enterprise adoption.The investor group brings a mix of financial and strategic expertise aligned with Pull Logic’s mission. New Build Venture Capital brings deep experience in supply chain and enterprise software; Foster Ventures supports early-stage companies with hands-on go-to-market execution; Silicon Road Ventures continues its support as an existing investor; and YANMAR VENTURES, DNX Ventures, and IDEA contribute firsthand operating insight from complex manufacturing and distribution networks.“Pull Logic is tackling a problem that is widespread and expensive for manufacturers, distributors, and retailers,” said Rohini Chakravarthy, Managing Partner at New Build Venture Capital. “What stood out to us was the team’s ability to translate deep supply chain research into a practical platform that works alongside existing systems and delivers measurable availability outcomes.”Pull Logic is already working with equipment manufacturers, retailers, and enterprise customers to deliver Availability Intelligence at scale.“As a manufacturer with a broad dealer network, understanding true demand and availability is critical,” said Keith Wainwright, Director at TYM Tractors. “Pull Logic has helped us identify availability gaps earlier and make better decisions around inventory and service levels. The insights are directly influencing how we operate.”With growing customer adoption and a strong foundation in research, technology, and execution, Pull Logic is building an Availability Intelligence platform designed to help enterprises improve service levels and protect revenue at scale.To learn more about Pull Logic or request a demo, visit https://www.pulllogic.ai/ About Pull LogicPull Logic provides an Availability Intelligence platform that helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers reduce lost sales and unproductive inventory across complex enterprise supply chains. Built on research from Georgia Tech, the platform applies AI-driven decision intelligence on top of existing enterprise systems to enable better decisions across demand forecasting, inventory positioning, and network execution. Pull Logic is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

