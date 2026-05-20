Tiami Networks Demonstrates PolyEdge Integration with Northrop Grumman AiON C2 System During Courage Lethality 2026

PolyEdge-generated track data appeared in AiON during live-fly drills and was correlated with radar to support a composite air picture

Integrating PolyEdge with the AiON C2 system during live-fly drills was an important demonstration of how software-driven sensing can contribute to layered defense architectures.” — Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks, a leader in integrated sensing and communications and software-driven RF sensing, today announced that its PolyEdge passive 5G radar platform successfully integrated with Northrop Grumman’s AiON command and control (C2) system during the 2026 Operation Courage Lethality exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington.During live-fly drills, PolyEdge-generated unmanned aerial system (UAS) track data appeared on an AiON-powered display, demonstrating PolyEdge’s ability to contribute sensing information into a modern C2 environment. The integration also supported the correlation of a PolyEdge track with a live radar track, contributing to a composite track and reinforcing the value of multi-sensor fusion for counter-UAS and airspace awareness missions.“Integrating PolyEdge with the AiON C2 system during live-fly drills was an important demonstration of how software-driven sensing can contribute to layered defense architectures,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks. “PolyEdge is designed to turn existing 4G and 5G signal environments into actionable sensing infrastructure, and this exercise showed how that track data can be rapidly integrated into an operational C2 system like AiON alongside other sensor feeds.”PolyEdge uses ambient 4G and 5G signals to detect and track objects without relying on cameras or requiring new spectrum. The platform is designed to provide passive, infrastructure-aware sensing for use cases including drone detection, perimeter awareness, and airspace monitoring.AiON is a versatile and transformative C-UAS fire control platform that integrates disparate sensors and effectors together to support decision-making across layered defense systems. By integrating PolyEdge-generated tracks into AiON, the demonstration highlighted a pathway for adding passive RF sensing into existing and emerging C-UAS architectures.“PolyEdge was rapidly integrated into AiON in less than 24 hours, highlighting the openness and versatility of AiON’s APIs in strengthening fire control by harnessing commercial technologies,” said Jeremy Knupp, vice president, global command and control solutions, Northrop Grumman. “Together, these technologies improve our ability to quickly detect and respond to threats like drone swarms. This collaboration shows how flexible systems can drive faster innovation and better results in challenging environments.”The demonstration took place during Operation Courage Lethality, where military and industry teams evaluated technologies supporting multi-domain operations, command-and-control integration, and emerging counter-UAS capabilities.“Counter-UAS effectiveness depends on the ability to bring together multiple sensing layers,” Mukherjee added. “No single sensor solves the entire problem. PolyEdge is built to add another layer to the air picture by detecting and tracking activity using the wireless signal environment already around us.”Tiami Networks will continue working with defense and industry partners to advance PolyEdge integration into C2, sensor fusion, and layered defense environments.About Tiami NetworksTiami Networks develops advanced wireless sensing and communications technologies for defense, commercial, and public-sector applications. Its PolyEdge platform uses ambient 4G and 5G signals to enable software-driven sensing for drone detection, perimeter awareness, occupancy monitoring, and infrastructure intelligence. Tiami’s broader technology portfolio supports Integrated Sensing and Communications, resilient networks, and AI-enabled situational awareness.About Northrop GrummanNorthrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

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