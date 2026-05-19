Tiami Networks Launches ARCHES Autonomous Counter-UAS Platform At SOF Week 2026

Tiami Networks introduces its ARCHES counter UAS platform at SOF Week 2026

New autonomous response platform expands beyond detection to help operators rapidly defeat emerging aerial threats

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks today announced the launch of ARCHES, a next-generation autonomous counter-UAS platform built to detect, classify, track, and respond to hostile drone threats in real time. The company will introduce ARCHES during SOF Week 2026, with a live operational demonstration for government stakeholders planned the following week in the Tampa area.ARCHES, short for Autonomous Response to Change Events, represents Tiami Networks’ expansion from advanced drone detection into autonomous aerial response. Designed for military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure missions, the platform helps operators move from awareness to action when seconds matter.The ARCHES family includes a high-speed autonomous interceptor capable of rapidly engaging airborne threats, along with optional configurations tailored for specialized mission environments. A fiber-controlled RF-silent variant is also available for contested electromagnetic conditions where low observability and resilience to jamming are critical.ARCHES is built around a streamlined operational workflow:• Detect aerial threats• Track and classify targets in real time• Evaluate payload and intent using onboard AI• Recommend response options• Execute rapid autonomous interceptionThe baseline ARCHES Interceptor is engineered for speed and maneuverability, with onboard AI processing, day/night optical capability, and top speeds approaching 100 mph.For missions where RF emissions must be minimized, the ARCHES Fiber Variant uses a fiber optic tether to provide command-and-control, telemetry, and HD video with zero RF emissions, while remaining resistant to jamming and spoofing.ARCHES can operate as a standalone response system or as part of a layered defense architecture integrated with Tiami Networks’ broader sensing portfolio, including PolyEdge.“Drone threats are becoming faster, cheaper, and more adaptive, while many response systems remain too slow or too limited,” said Amitav Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer of Tiami Networks. “ARCHES gives operators a new option - autonomous, intelligent, and built for real-world environments. We believe the future of counter-UAS is integrated sensing paired with rapid response.”Tiami Networks said ARCHES is available immediately for demonstrations, pilot programs, and government evaluation efforts.

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