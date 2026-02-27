Tiami Networks Introduces Deployable All-Domain Sensing Portfolio, Expanding Wireless Awareness Across Network, Mobility, and Non-Terrestrial Environments

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks, a leader in integrated wireless sensing technologies, today announced the expansion of its sensing portfolio with a new generation of deployable solutions designed to enable all-domain environmental awareness across network infrastructure, mobile platforms, and non-terrestrial environments. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026, the announcement includes the launch of PolyBase, alongside new deployment models for the PolyEdge platform: PolyEdge NTN and PolyEdge Mobile.Together, these solutions reflect Tiami Networks’ vision of transforming wireless networks from communications infrastructure into intelligent sensing platforms capable of operating wherever connectivity exists - or can be rapidly deployed.Building on Tiami’s existing roadmap, the company’s PolyEdge platform enables passive sensing using ambient 4G, 5G, and non-terrestrial cellular signals. The newly introduced portfolio expands this capability by extending sensing into deployable network environments, vehicle-based mobility, and satellite-enabled connectivity, creating a unified pathway toward cooperative and all-domain sensing.PolyBase - Deployable Cooperative Network SensingPolyBase introduces a prototype 5G small cell with integrated sensing designed to bring cooperative network awareness to expeditionary and private network environments. By integrating sensing capabilities directly within deployable network infrastructure, PolyBase allows the network itself to participate in sensing, enabling real-time environmental awareness in environments where traditional infrastructure may be unavailable or limited.Designed for rapid deployment, PolyBase supports applications requiring resilient communications combined with situational awareness, including defense operations, emergency response, critical infrastructure protection, and private industrial networks.PolyEdge NTN - Non-Terrestrial Network AwarenessPolyEdge NTN extends sensing operations beyond terrestrial infrastructure by enabling integration with non-terrestrial 5G networks supported by low-Earth orbit satellite systems. This capability expands situational awareness into remote and expeditionary environments where ground-based connectivity may be limited, supporting resilient sensing applications across austere operational scenarios.PolyEdge Mobile - Vehicle-Based Intelligent SensingPolyEdge Mobile introduces vehicle-mounted sensing designed to leverage on-board 5G radios for radar sensing. The platform enables mobile detection and analytics while leveraging available network connectivity, supporting use cases such as autonomous vehicles, transportation safety, smart mobility deployments, and mission-driven operations that require continuous sensing while moving.“Wireless networks are evolving beyond communications to become intelligent sensing layers,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks. “With the introduction of PolyBase and the expansion of PolyEdge into mobility and non-terrestrial environments, we are enabling organizations to deploy sensing capabilities wherever missions require - creating a foundation for all-domain awareness and the long-term evolution toward sensing-enabled 6G networks.”The expanded portfolio reinforces Tiami Networks’ broader vision of enabling sensing at every stage of network maturity - from passive sensing at the edge to cooperative sensing embedded within deployable network infrastructure - allowing organizations to scale wireless awareness across ground mobility, distributed infrastructure, and satellite-enabled environments.Tiami Networks is showcasing its deployable all-domain sensing portfolio at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2026 (Stand 6F7), alongside its PolyEdge and PolyRAN technologies.

PolyBase 5G small cell with Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC)

