Techcyte integrates Aira Matrix AI into the Fusion AP digital pathology platform

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , the developer of Fusion, the unified anatomic and clinical pathology AI platform, today announced the integration of two Aira Matrix AI algorithms into Fusion AP: AIRAProstate, an automated analysis tool for prostate pathology, and AIRAQc, a quality control layer for whole slide imaging (WSI).Both algorithms integrate directly into Fusion AP as Techcyte Flows: structured, end-to-end workflows that guide pathologists through case intake, AI-assisted analysis, and reporting in a single uninterrupted process. AIRAProstate is available today, and AIRAQc integration is underway.AIRAProstate provides AI-assisted analysis of prostate biopsy specimens, delivering structured outputs — including Gleason score, ISUP grade group, tumor percentage, and perineural invasion — across multi-slide, multi-core workflows.AIRAQc addresses a persistent challenge in high-volume digital pathology labs: whole slide image quality degradation. The algorithm processes whole slide images and flags artifacts including out-of-focus regions, tissue folds, missing tissue, and barcode failures, supporting CLIA-aligned audit traceability through automated reporting."Prostate pathology is one of the highest-volume, highest-stakes workflows in AP," said Dr. Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer, Techcyte. "Adding Aira Matrix's algorithms to Fusion means our customers have access to AI that can make an impact to the pathologist’s efficiency."Marco Comianos, Head of Commercial Operations at Aira Matrix, noted that the integration experience was "remarkably positive for both our commercial and tech teams."As Fusion AP's library of integrated Flows continues to grow, pathologists gain access to an expanding range of best-in-class AI tools within a single, unified platform, reducing the friction of multi-vendor environments and keeping pathologists’ focus where it belongs: on the patient.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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