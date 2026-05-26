Labopat diagnostics® goes live with Techcyte Fusion®, expanding access to digital pathology across Mexico

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , the leader in AI-powered digital pathology, today announced that Labopat diagnostics® , a highly specialized diagnostic services provider based in Mexico, is now live with the Techcyte Fusion platform across both histology and cervical cytology workflows.With almost 40 years of experience, Labopathas built a reputation for delivering reliable diagnostic services through advanced technology and a strong commitment to patient care. The implementation of Techcyte Fusion marks a significant step in Labopat’s continued investment in innovation, enabling the laboratory to expand AI-based digital workflows and support growing diagnostic demand.Mexico, like many regions globally, faces a shortage of trained pathologists and cytotechnologists. By adopting a unified digital pathology platform, Labopat aims to address these challenges by digitizing their practice, including the ability to support remote case review and collaboration.“Labopat has always been focused on delivering the highest quality diagnostic services, guided by ethics, technology, and patient needs, in line with our philosophy of providing confident diagnostics,” said Labopat CEO Sergio Sanchez. “Implementing Techcyte Fusion allows us to continue advancing that mission by supporting our teams with AI-based digital tools that expand access to expertise and help us manage increasing case volumes.”The Techcyte Fusion platform is designed to unify workflows across disciplines, supporting both histology and cytology within a single, unified environment. For laboratories like Labopat, this approach will help their pathologists review both histology and cytology in the same platform, and it has also been successfully used in tele-diagnostic for frozen sections in Intraoperative procedures which can improve the turnaround time for surgeons.“Labopat represents a growing group of forward-thinking laboratories that are embracing digital pathology to address real-world challenges,” said Dr. Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer at Techcyte. “Their commitment to innovation and patient-centered care aligns closely with our mission to support laboratories with technology that enables more accessible and consistent diagnostic workflows.”As digital pathology adoption continues to expand globally, implementations like Labopat’s highlight how laboratories can use technology to respond to workforce constraints while maintaining a high standard of care.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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