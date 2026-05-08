Biobase and Techcyte partner to advance digital pathology and unlock the full potential of clinical data

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte, developer of the Fusion unified digital pathology platform, and Biobase , creator of an agentic data discovery platform for connecting multi-modal clinical data to pharma and research buyers, announced a strategic partnership designed to allow laboratories to commercialize their de-identified data to help offset the costs of going digital.By connecting the Techcyte Fusionplatform to the Biobase federated data discovery platform, pharma and research organizations can use agentic search to discover, manage, and provide access to both digital and physical samples.Laboratories retain full control and can selectively participate in research and commercial collaborations with minimal effort. Labs may opt in at a general level or decide whether or not to engage in each individual data collaboration.Techcyte's Fusion platform streamlines pathology workflows by integrating AI-assisted image analysis, workflow orchestration, and LIS interoperability. With the addition of Biobase's capabilities, Fusion now provides a path to expand the value of their clinical data."Techcyte Fusion integrates AI deeply into pathology workflows to improve efficiency," said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. "Partnering with Biobase adds a powerful new dimension, allowing our customers to tap into the scientific and economic value of their data.""We built Biobase to help labs unlock the latent potential of their data," said Todd Parker, CEO and Co-Founder of Biobase. "With Techcyte, we're combining state-of-the-art digital pathology workflows with AI-driven data discovery, so laboratories can move effortlessly from case review to data monetisation, all while maintaining complete control and compliance."###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.About BiobaseBiobase is an AI-driven platform for the secure, compliant commercialization of healthcare datasets, including pathology images, molecular and genomic data, and associated clinical information. Using agentic AI, natural language semantic search, and multimodal data integration, Biobase connects data owners with qualified buyers in research, pharma, and diagnostics—turning dormant data into new revenue streams and accelerating medical innovation.Learn more at www.biobase.ai

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