TreadStone Technologies Names Eric Shepardson President and Chief Operating Officer

Eric Shepardson, President and COO TreadStone Technologies Inc. Logo

Gerald DeCuollo moves to Chairman and CEO as company expands commercial operations and global reach

Eric brings the extensive commercial discipline and operational experience. His track record scaling advanced materials businesses makes him the right leader to drive our next phase of expansion.” — Gerald DeCuollo, Chairman and CEO of TreadStone Technologies

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TreadStone Technologies, Inc. today announced the appointment of Eric Shepardson as President and Chief Operating Officer. Concurrent with the appointment, founder Gerald DeCuollo transitions to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, strengthening the leadership structure as TreadStone scales its manufacturing operations and expands into global markets.

Shepardson most recently served as Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Bodycote, Inc., where he led commercial growth across defense, aerospace, nuclear energy, and advanced manufacturing markets. Earlier, as a senior executive at AHT Technologies, a Dow Corning subsidiary, he built a specialty coatings business from startup through full-scale commercialization. His career spans senior P&L and commercial roles at Ergon, Inc., PPG Industries, and Sherwin-Williams. He brings deep expertise in defense market compliance, including FAR, DFARS, ITAR, EAR, and CUI regulatory requirements. Shepardson is an active pilot and member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

Leadership Commentary

“Eric brings the commercial discipline and operational experience TreadStone needs for this stage of growth,” said Gerald DeCuollo, Chairman and CEO of TreadStone Technologies. “His track record scaling advanced materials businesses across aerospace, defense, and energy markets makes him the right leader to drive our next phase of customer and revenue expansion.”

“TreadStone’s coatings platform addresses real performance and cost challenges across energy, defense, and advanced manufacturing,” said Shepardson. “The technology is differentiated, the customer base is growing, and there is a clear path to market leadership. I’m looking forward to building on that foundation.”



About TreadStone Technologies

TreadStone Technologies, Inc. is a New Jersey–based company specializing in patented, high-performance corrosion-resistant coatings for electrochemical energy systems. Its advanced coatings protect metal components from corrosion and chemical attack while maintaining superior electrical conductivity, enabling customers to reduce material costs, extend component lifetimes, improve system efficiency, and accelerate the commercialization of next-generation electrolyzers, fuel cells, flow batteries, aerospace, and military platforms.

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