Energy infrastructure boom drives demand as TreadStone Technologies adds veteran tech executive Carl D. Glaeser to board

Carl D. Glaeser TreadStone Technologies Inc. Logo

Palladian Capital Partners co-founder helps TreadStone scale advanced materials platform supporting hydrogen, grid storage and next-generation energy

Carl's experience building global technology companies will help us accelerate our growth and support customers deploying these technologies worldwide.” — Gerald DeCuollo, President and CEO of TreadStone Technologies

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TreadStone Technologies Inc., a developer of advanced materials technologies used across next-generation energy infrastructure, announced that Carl D. Glaeser, co-founder and managing partner of Palladian Capital Partners, has joined the company's board of directors.

Glaeser brings more than three decades of experience building, scaling with successful exits, global technology companies across telecommunications, wireless, software and business services. His board election comes as TreadStone accelerates commercialization of its conductive corrosion-protection coatings used in electrolyzers, fuel cells, flow batteries and energy conversion devices that support clean and conventional energy systems.

TreadStone's coatings are designed to address a key challenge in those systems: protecting conductive metal components from corrosion while maintaining electrical performance. The company said its patented technology allows energy system manufacturers to extend component lifetimes, improve system efficiency and reduce materials costs in hydrogen production systems, fuel cells and advanced energy storage platforms.

As hydrogen production, grid-scale energy storage and other electrified infrastructure expand worldwide, demand is growing for materials technologies that can improve durability, efficiency and cost in electrochemical energy systems. TreadStone is positioned to address this growing need with its proven, scalable energy coatings platform.

"The global energy system is entering the largest infrastructure transformation in decades," said Gerald DeCuollo, president and chief executive officer of TreadStone Technologies. "Electrolyzers, fuel cells and grid-scale batteries are moving from research labs into large-scale industrial deployment. TreadStone's coatings solve one of the most fundamental materials challenges inside those systems. Carl's experience building global technology companies will help us accelerate our growth and support customers deploying these technologies worldwide."

Before co-founding Palladian Capital Partners, Glaeser served as president and chief executive officer of Bowne Global Solutions, the global leader in language technology, translation and localization services — and an early pioneer in machine translation and multilingual data platforms. Under his leadership, he expanded the business into a platform operating in more than 30 countries and grew revenue from $40 million to more than $220 million Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Lucent Technologies, helping develop broadband, wireless data and internet business units and platforms. He currently is actively involved as a board member and investor in numerous companies.

"Electrochemical energy systems — from hydrogen production to long-duration energy storage — will play a defining role in the future global economy," Glaeser said. "TreadStone has developed a scalable materials solution that addresses one of the most critical cost and durability challenges in these systems."

A graduate of Juniata College, Glaeser earned a B.S. in economics and political science later honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters (LHD). He currently serves as Chair of Juniata College Board of Trustees. He co-founded GT Water, a NGO that has helped provide clean drinking water to more than 1 million people through community-based filtration systems in Haiti and Honduras.



About TreadStone Technologies

TreadStone Technologies Inc. is a New Jersey-based advanced materials company specializing in corrosion-resistant coatings for electrochemical energy systems. Its coatings protect metal components while maintaining electrical conductivity, helping reduce costs, extend component lifetimes and improve efficiency in electrolyzers, fuel cells, flow batteries and other clean-energy technologies.

For more information, visit treadstone-technologies.com

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