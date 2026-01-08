TreadStone Technologies Secures NJEDA Angel Match Funding to Scale Advanced Coatings for the New Energy Economy

Hydrogen Molecule - Created by geralt on pixabay Gerald DeCuollo, President and CEO of TreadStone Technologies. TreadStone Technologies Inc. Logo

Significantly expands production of advanced corrosion‑protection coatings for electrolyzers, fuel cells, flow batteries, aerospace, and military platforms

The NJEDA Angel Match investment allows us to add new production lines, increase throughput, and rapidly deliver the high‑performance coatings our customers need.” — Gerald DeCuollo, President and CEO

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TreadStone Technologies, Inc., a New Jersey–based leader in advanced corrosion‑protection coatings for electrochemical energy systems, announced that it has received funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Angel Match Program to expand production capacity and meet accelerating customer demand.

TreadStone develops innovative, low‑cost proprietary coatings that protect metal component parts from corrosion while maintaining superior electrical conductivity, a critical requirement for electrolyzers, fuel cells, and flow batteries used in the new energy economy. The Angel Match funding will enable TreadStone to substantially increase production capacity at its New Jersey facility, supporting a growing roster of domestic and international customers across energy, grid storage, green hydrogen, aerospace, and military applications.

Fueling Growth and Enhancing Performance

TreadStone’s patented coatings allow OEMs and system integrators to replace costly, materials with patented coating used on metal components that deliver both durability and high electrical performance. In internal and customer deployments, TreadStone’s coatings have demonstrated the potential to significantly extend plate and membrane lifetimes at a third of the cost while also improving overall system efficiency.

“As global investment in hydrogen, long‑duration energy storage, aerospace, and military applications accelerate, demand is rising for robust conductive corrosion protection that enables cost‑effective system scaling,” said Gerald DeCuollo, President and CEO of TreadStone Technologies. “The NJEDA Angel Match investment comes at a pivotal moment for TreadStone, allowing us to add new production lines, increase throughput, and rapidly deliver the high‑performance coatings our customers need to bring reliable, efficient clean energy systems to market.”

Partnership with NJEDA and New Jersey’s Innovation Ecosystem

The NJEDA Angel Match Program matches direct angel investments in earlier‑stage, product‑based technology companies with up to 1‑to‑1 funding, helping bridge a critical capital gap for innovative businesses. By supporting TreadStone’s expansion in New Jersey, the program strengthens the state’s role as a hub for clean energy technology, advanced manufacturing, and climate‑focused innovation.

About TreadStone Technologies

TreadStone Technologies, Inc. is a New Jersey–based company specializing in patented, high‑performance corrosion‑resistant coatings for electrochemical energy systems. Its advanced coatings protect metal components from corrosion and chemical attack while maintaining superior electrical conductivity, enabling customers to reduce material costs, extend plate and membrane lifetimes, improve efficiency, and accelerate the commercialization of next‑generation electrolyzers, fuel cells, flow batteries, aerospace and military platforms.

