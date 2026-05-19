Beckfield College Approved for NC-SARA Participation Beckfield College- Florence, KY

Beckfield College expands access to eligible online and distance education opportunities through NC-SARA approval.

NC-SARA approval positions Beckfield College alongside major colleges and universities across Kentucky and the nation that are committed to expanding access to quality higher education.” — Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckfield College has officially been approved by the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s continued expansion of quality online education opportunities.NC-SARA is a nationwide agreement that establishes comparable national standards for interstate offering of postsecondary distance education courses and programs. Membership allows participating institutions to provide distance education programs to students across participating states while maintaining strong standards for quality, integrity, and consumer protection.“This approval represents an important achievement for Beckfield College and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality education with integrity and accountability,” said Dr. Terri Pullen, Vice President of Accreditation and Compliance at Beckfield College. “NC-SARA approval allows us to expand access to our distance education programs across participating states while ensuring students receive the same level of academic quality, support, and consumer protection expected from a trusted institution.”The approval further strengthens Beckfield College’s ability to serve students seeking flexible educational pathways while supporting the growing demand for accessible online learning options.“NC-SARA approval positions Beckfield College alongside major colleges and universities across Kentucky and the nation that are committed to expanding access to quality higher education,” said Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College. “This milestone creates new opportunities for both the institution and our students by allowing us to serve learners more broadly while continuing to provide the personalized support and career-focused education Beckfield is known for.”NC-SARA currently includes 49 participating states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, helping streamline interstate distance education opportunities for institutions and students nationwide.Beckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, is dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business.For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu

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