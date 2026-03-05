Beckfield College President Dr. Diana Lawrence Named to Marquis Who’s Who in America

Beckfield College- Florence, KY

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckfield College announces that President Dr. Diana Lawrence has been named to Marquis Who’s Who in America, a longstanding biographical registry recognizing individuals for sustained professional achievement and leadership.The recognition reflects Dr. Lawrence’s leadership during a period of measurable academic progress at Beckfield College, particularly within its nursing programs.Under her leadership, the college’s Diploma in Practical Nursing (DPN) program increased its NCLEX pass rate from 67.6% in 2023 to an impressive 97.7% in 2024, a remarkable turnaround driven by targeted curriculum enhancements, expanded academic support services, and strategic operational restructuring within the nursing department. By April 2025, when the official NCLEX 2024 pass rates were released, all three pre-licensure nursing programs (DPN, AASN, and BSN) achieved pass rates exceeding 90%.In February 2025, Beckfield College received the maximum 10-year continuing accreditation from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA) for its DPN and AASN programs, extending through February 2035.“Teamwork reshaped our organization. By restructuring leadership, breaking down silos, and acting on feedback, we strengthened teaching, engagement, and outcomes. This recognition reflects the daily discipline of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Lawrence. “By focusing on best practices and building strong systems, we’ve created a culture where success is expected.”Dr. Lawrence’s leadership extends beyond academic performance into institutional culture and student support. Initiatives such as securing the Federal Work-study program, rebranding the Student Success Center, and structured peer mentoring have contributed to improved retention, academic outcomes, and student engagement.From an organizational perspective, Beckfield leadership credits her with aligning academic strategy with long-term workforce needs in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.“Dr. Lawrence has cultivated a culture grounded in accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement,” said Jeremy Oberfeld, CEO of Beckfield College. “Under her leadership, the institution’s strength does not rest on the performance of any single year, but on the systems and processes that ensure sustained stability, quality and long-term growth.”In addition to her role at Beckfield College, Dr. Lawrence founded Dr. World® Productions (DWP) , a nonprofit professional development organization promoting education, mentorship, and community‑service leadership, guided by its values‑driven ‘Because…Smart is Beautiful’ philosophy. This body of work also informed her selection for inclusion in the Who’s Who directory.About Beckfield CollegeBeckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, is dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business. The college takes pride in its nursing programs, which have consistently achieved impressive NCLEX-RN pass rates in recent years. In 2024, all three pre-licensure nursing programs, DPN, AASN, and BSN, achieved pass rates above 90%.For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu About Marquis Who’s WhoSince 1899, Marquis Who’s Whohas documented the biographies of individuals recognized for notable achievements and leadership across a wide range of industries. Selection is based on career accomplishments, leadership roles, and contributions to one’s field.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.