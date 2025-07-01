Beckfield College Earns Prestigious 10-Year Continuing Accreditation for Nursing Programs

10-Year Continuing Accreditation for Nursing Programs

FLORENCE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beckfield College is pleased to announce that its Diploma in Practical Nursing (DPN) and Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (AASN) programs have been granted continuing accreditation for the maximum period of 10 years, effective from February 28, 2025, through February 28, 2035.This esteemed accreditation from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA) underscores Beckfield College’s dedication to excellence in nursing education, rigorous academic standards, and preparing students for successful careers in healthcare. Accreditation by recognized bodies involves comprehensive peer reviews and evaluations, ensuring that educational programs consistently meet or exceed professional standards."Receiving a full 10-year accreditation for our nursing programs is a significant achievement and a testament to the exceptional quality of education and training provided by Beckfield College," said Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College. "We remain committed to equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and compassion required to excel in today’s healthcare environments."Dr. Mary Anne Schneider, Lead Faculty of the DPN Program, added: "This accreditation validates the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff, who continuously strive to provide a rigorous curriculum that meets current industry standards. The dedication to our students reflects a commitment to their nursing careers, and a dedication to the greater communities at large our accomplished nurses will serve.Dr. Jeannie Riddle, Lead Faculty of the AASN Program, emphasized: "Achieving this milestone highlights our commitment not only to academic excellence but also to addressing the critical demand for highly qualified nurses in our community. Our graduates are consistently well-prepared to deliver compassionate, high-quality patient care."This accreditation ensures that current and prospective students at Beckfield College will continue receiving education aligned with best practices in nursing and healthcare. It further positions Beckfield as a regional leader in nursing education within the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, supporting both regional and national workforce needs.About Beckfield CollegeBeckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, is dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business. The college takes pride in its nursing programs, which have consistently achieved impressive NCLEX-RN pass rates in recent years. In 2024, all three pre-licensure nursing programs, DPN, AASN, and BSN, achieved pass rates above 90%.For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu

