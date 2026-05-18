IQNOX Releases IQNECT 26.2, Bringing Engineering Intelligence Across Connected Systems

Bringing Engineering Intelligence Across Connected Engineering Systems

Expanding on Codebeamer with cross-system search, traceability, Windchill PLM integration, Jira connectivity, and an intelligence layer for product development.

This marks a major step in how teams connect with and understand their product ecosystem. Users gain context, traceability, and insight needed to make better decisions across the product lifecycle.” — John G. Tesmer, Chief Operating Officer at IQNOX

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQNOX has released IQNECT Version 26.2, a major update that expands IQNECT beyond Codebeamer to deliver engineering intelligence across connected product lifecycle systems.With new support for Codebeamer, Windchill PLM, and Jira, IQNECT 26.2 elevates traceability to an engineering primitive, creating a semantic intelligence layer that surfaces intelligence from across the engineering stack without disrupting existing workflows.Engineering teams struggle with the disconnected context and consistent understanding between engineering tools. IQNECT 26.2 addresses that challenge by helping ALM, PLM, and issue tracking systems work together through a more connected, contextual view of the product lifecycle.New Features and Enhancements1. Codebeamer, Windchill, and Jira Integration: Connects ALM, PLM, and issue tracking systems into a unified lifecycle view, allowing teams to understand relationships across tools, teams, and product structures.2. Cross-System Search and Trace Diagrams: Enables semantic search and visual traceability across multiple connected systems, helping teams discover related information and map cross-system dependencies more easily.3. Enhanced Trace View with Real-Time Updates: Instantly reflects trace changes to maintain accurate, up-to-date relationships across connected systems.4. Trace Rule and AI Advisory Disclaimer Management: Defines trace logic and manages governed advisory output across the platform, helping organizations maintain consistency, clarity, and control.5. IQ Core for Windchill PLM: Embeds IQNECT intelligence directly within the Windchill PLM environment, bringing system-aware insights closer to where PLM teams already work.6. Deep Links to Traceability Graphs: Allows users to share URLs which bring users directly to relevant traces, improving collaboration and reducing time spent recreating context.7. Improved Semantic Search with Project Category Visibility and Selection: Refines search precision by filtering results across selected project categories and scopes.8. Improved Quality and Coverage Scores with Outdated Score Indicators: Highlights incomplete or outdated analysis to help teams maintain reliable quality insights and understand when scoring needs to be refreshed.9. Resource Shape Color and Property Management: Improves data organization and recognition through configurable visual and structural attributes.10. Enhanced Permissions, Usability, and System Feedback: Strengthens platform control, improves user experience, and provides clearer feedback across system interactions.IQNECT 26.2 is built around a privacy-first, no workflow disruption approach. Engineers can continue working in Codebeamer. PLM teams can continue working in Windchill. IQNECT manages the understanding and connects the context between systems while helping organizations keep data secure, controlled, and aligned with their existing enterprise environments.The release also expands IQNECT’s core platform capabilities, including Analysis, Dashboards, Decomposition, Document Importer, Drag-and-Drop Trace Creation, End-User Admin Interface, Semantic Search, Trace Explorer, Real-Time Trace View Updates, Bulk Refactoring, Cross-System Intelligence, Trace Rules and AI Advisory Controls, IQ for Windchill PLM, IQ for Jira, Deep Traceability Links, Quality Scores with Status Indicators, and Resource Shape Configuration.IQNECT 26.2 is available for Codebeamer 2.1, 2.2, 3.0, 3.1, and Codebeamer+, with expanded support for Windchill PLM and Jira.IQNECT is a platform for engineering teams, designed to connect product lifecycle systems, improve traceability, support better decision-making, and deliver contextual insights across complex development environments.About: IQNOX is a leading PTC partner specializing in ALM, PLM, IoT, and intelligence-powered engineering solutions. With deep expertise in Codebeamer, Windchill, ThingWorx, and enterprise system integration, IQNOX helps organizations in regulated industries improve efficiency, compliance, traceability, and innovation across the product lifecycle.Join the Evolution.IQNECT 26.2 is available now.

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