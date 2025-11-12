IQNOX Unveils IQNECT 1.5 – Smarter AI, Streamlined ALM, and Full Codebeamer Support

IQNECT Version 1.5 Available Today

Smarter Trace Management, Document Importing, and a New End-User Admin Interface.

Version 1.5 takes another step toward our vision of effortless, intelligent lifecycle management.” — John G. Tesmer

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IQNOX has released IQNECT Version 1.5, a major update to its AI-powered SaaS integration for PTC Codebeamer. Developed in collaboration with the IQNOX Advisory Team, Version 1.5 continues the platform’s focus on efficiency, performance, and usability. This update helps engineering teams simplify trace management, streamline documentation, and accelerate innovation.New Features and Enhancements:1. Document Importer- Import documents directly into Codebeamer through IQNECT, automatically breaking content into structured, editable tracker items for full traceability and AI-assisted editing.2. End-User Admin Interface- A new, menu-driven interface for tenant, user, system, and resource management, streamlining administration and access control.3. Smarter Trace Management- Easily create and manage traces with a new drag-and-drop workflow. Drop items directly into the Enhanced Trace View, Trace Viewer, or Decomposition View to build trace relationships instantly.4. Improved Decomposition with Existing Item Suggestions- Automatically detect and suggest existing tracker items during decomposition to prevent duplication and strengthen trace consistency.5. Support for Modern Codebeamer User Interfaces- Full compatibility with the redesigned Codebeamer user interface, ensuring a seamless user experience across versions 2.1, 2.2, 3.0, and 3.1."Our clients told us one of their biggest challenges is bringing content into requirements systems efficiently. IQNECT 1.5 solves this with a new Document Importer that streamlines the process, improves quality, and keeps the user experience front and center.” - John G. Tesmer, Chief Operating OfficerIQNECT is an AI-powered SaaS integration for PTC Codebeamer, designed for today’s fast-moving engineering teams. It enhances the ALM environment by streamlining complex workflows, automating analysis, and delivering real-time, actionable insights, boosting productivity, and reducing manual effort across the development lifecycle.About: IQNOX is a leading PTC partner specializing in ALM, PLM, and IoT solutions. With deep expertise in Codebeamer, Windchill, and ThingWorx, IQNOX delivers consulting, integration, and AI-driven tools that help organizations in regulated industries achieve efficiency, compliance, and innovation.Join the Evolution.

