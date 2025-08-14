IQNECT 1.4 Delivers Powerful AI Capabilities for PTC Codebeamer Users
Major update adds enhanced refactoring, tailored configuration, and support for Codebeamer 3.0.x.
New Features and Enhancements:
1. Enhanced refactoring:
- Autocomplete and expand your writing
- Summarize and shorten for efficient communication
- Change the tone of your writing to improve outcomes
- Suggest spelling and grammar improvements
- Automatically apply rich text formatting
- Translate tracker items to and from different languages
- Ask anything and receive a curated response
2. Tailored configuration
- Improvements to the process and capabilities for tailored configuration to ensure that IQNECT best understands your organization's business rules, vocabularies, and context
3. Full support for Codebeamer 3.0.x
Available Now
About: IQNOX is a leading PTC partner specializing in ALM, PLM, and IoT solutions. With deep expertise in Codebeamer, Windchill, and ThingWorx, IQNOX delivers consulting, integration, and AI-driven tools that help organizations in regulated industries achieve efficiency, compliance, and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:
