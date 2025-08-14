Submit Release
IQNECT 1.4 Delivers Powerful AI Capabilities for PTC Codebeamer Users

IQNECT Version 1.4 Available Today

Major update adds enhanced refactoring, tailored configuration, and support for Codebeamer 3.0.x.

Our goal with IQNECT is to make AI an active partner in development. Version 1.4 strengthens that partnership, helping teams work intuitively, reduce time to market, and maintain compliance.”
— John G. Tesmer
LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQNOX is introducing IQNECT Version 1.4, a major update to its AI-powered SaaS integration for PTC Codebeamer. Built in collaboration with the IQNOX Advisory Team, Version 1.4 delivers significant enhancements in efficiency, performance, and usability, helping engineering teams streamline workflows and make faster, smarter decisions.

New Features and Enhancements:

1. Enhanced refactoring:

- Autocomplete and expand your writing
- Summarize and shorten for efficient communication
- Change the tone of your writing to improve outcomes
- Suggest spelling and grammar improvements
- Automatically apply rich text formatting
- Translate tracker items to and from different languages
- Ask anything and receive a curated response

2. Tailored configuration

- Improvements to the process and capabilities for tailored configuration to ensure that IQNECT best understands your organization's business rules, vocabularies, and context

3. Full support for Codebeamer 3.0.x

Available Now

About: IQNOX is a leading PTC partner specializing in ALM, PLM, and IoT solutions. With deep expertise in Codebeamer, Windchill, and ThingWorx, IQNOX delivers consulting, integration, and AI-driven tools that help organizations in regulated industries achieve efficiency, compliance, and innovation.

