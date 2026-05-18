



Leon County Holiday Closures

and Service Changes

for Memorial Day













The following closures and service changes will occur in observance of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 25, 2026.









Closed Monday, May 25

Leon County offices

Leon County libraries

Leon County community centers

Leon County Animal Control

Leon County Solid Waste and Household Hazardous Waste Center



Remain Open for the Holiday

Leon County Parks and Recreation facilities (parks, greenways, campgrounds, and boat landings)









Additional Service Information



All LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library branches will close on Saturday, May 23, at 4 p.m. The downtown Main Library will close on Sunday, May 24, at 6 p.m. All libraries will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 26.





The Solid Waste Management Center on Apalachee Parkway will close on Saturday, May 23, at 5 p.m. and will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, May 26.





Residential waste collection routes will be delayed by one day for citizens whose normal pick-up day is during the holiday. Waste Pro’s holiday schedule can be found at WasteProUSA.com. For more information, call the Leon County Solid Waste Management Division at (850) 606-1800.





In the event of an animal-related emergency, service is available by calling the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at (850) 606-5800. Leon County Animal Control encourages residents to only use this service to report dangerous or aggressive dogs, sick or injured domestic animals, and animal cruelty. Injured wildlife calls will be forwarded to the St. Francis Wildlife Association at (850) 627-4151.





For more information, please contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at (850) 606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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