The Power of Recovery & Community Support

The following article by Alachua County Clinical Supervisor Rebecca Hunt shares reflections on the recent Metamorphosis Residential Treatment Program graduation ceremony and the life-changing work underway within the program.

From the article:

Watching six residents walk across the stage at the recent Metamorphosis Residential Treatment Program graduation ceremony was a powerful reminder of why this work matters.

Every day at Metamorphosis, our team works alongside residents as they rebuild their lives, often after years of instability, addiction and trauma. Operated by Alachua County through Community Support Services, Metamorphosis is a clinically managed, high-intensity residential therapeutic community for adults experiencing moderate to severe substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Individuals can be referred to the program through a variety of community providers, including all levels of probation, court providers, the Florida Department of Children and Families, attorneys, medical providers, mental health and substance use providers, or through self-referral. Before entering the program, prospective residents meet with a member of the Metamorphosis clinical team for a formal program suitability assessment.

The most recent graduation ceremony, held in late April, celebrated six individuals who successfully completed the program. Today, all six graduates are employed and have reconnected with their families. That kind of progress does not happen overnight. It reflects months of hard work, accountability and perseverance.

Read the full article.

For more information, contact Rebecca Hunt at 352-381-0152 or rhunt@alchuacounty.us.