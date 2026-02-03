UNIFY.C2 and Sentrycs Partner to Deliver Protocol-Based C-UAS Mitigation Through a Single Command-and-Control Interface

UNIFY.C2 expands its C-UAS Common Operating Picture with integrated Sentrycs mitigation capabilities

The partnership brings protocol-based mitigation into UNIFY.C2’s interoperable platform, giving agencies a scalable, future-proof path to active C-UAS response.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNIFY.C2, airspace awareness and counter-UAS command-and-control platform developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), today announced a strategic integration partnership with Sentrycs, a leader in autonomous, protocol-based drone mitigation.

The partnership integrates Sentrycs’ autonomous, protocol-based drone detection, identification, and safe mitigation capabilities directly into the UNIFY.C2 mission-driven operating environment. This enables operators to see Sentrycs’ Cyber-over-RF effects alongside radar, EO/IR, RF detection, and mitigation systems—on a single, fused air picture—to accelerate decision-making in contested and complex airspace

“Modern security missions demand more than standalone tools—they demand a unified strategy,” said Marya Mista, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at UNIFY.C2. “By incorporating Sentrycs into UNIFY.C2, our customers gain precise, regulation-compliant mitigation options in high-risk civilian environments without jamming or disrupting communications.”

The integration supports passive detection, remote ID, pilot geolocation, and—when authorized—protocol manipulation to land hostile aircraft within approved zones. UNIFY.C2 operators will be able to view Sentrycs detections, assess threats, and trigger mitigation actions as part of a common decision-making workflow.

Operators shouldn’t have to pivot between screens when seconds matter; Sentycs’ CUAS technology provide an industry leading solution that is effective, proven and simple. This partnership puts capabilities directly into the command-and-control ecosystem customers rely on.

The combined solution is purpose-built for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure operators securing borders, airports, stadiums, and large public events where low-collateral, precision mitigation is essential.

About UNIFY.C2

UNIFY.C2, developed by SPS Aerial Remote Sensing (SPS ARS), is a next-generation airspace command-and-control platform delivering real-time fusion intelligence, multi-sensor integration, and advanced Counter-UAS (C-UAS) capabilities. Purpose-built for defense, government, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection, UNIFY.C2 unifies sensors and effectors into a single, interoperable operating environment—providing operators with precise, actionable situational awareness at mission speed.

Designed to detect, identify, track, assess, and respond to emerging UAS and multi-domain threats, UNIFY.C2 delivers unparalleled operational clarity through a scalable, intuitive interface that supports both tactical and enterprise-level deployments

About Sentrycs of ONDAS

Sentrycs is a technology leader in counter-drone solutions, supported by innovative Protocol Manipulation, often referred to as Cyber over RF technology. Sentrycs' simple, effective, and field-proven solutions are designed to passively detect, track, identify, and, where necessary, mitigate unauthorized drones. It is custom-built for various environments, including airports, borders, prisons, critical infrastructure, and mass events. Founded in 2017, Sentrycs has offices in Israel and the US, serving customers worldwide. By combining its innovative technology and its expertise in global drone environments, Sentrycs is leading the way toward a safer and more secure drone-driven future.

