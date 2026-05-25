California Labor Groups Back Anna Caballero for State Treasurer

California’s Labor Leaders Recognize Caballero’s Experience and Commitment to Fighting for Working Californians

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labor groups across California have endorsed Senator Anna Caballero to be California’s next state Treasurer, highlighting her long-standing record of fighting for working families.Labor groups endorsing Anna Caballero for State Treasurer include California State Council of LaborersPlumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246California Conference of CarpentersCalifornia State Association of Electrical Workers (IBEW)International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT)Plasterers and Cement Masons Local Union 300“Anna Caballero understands that California’s economy only works when working people have a real seat at the table,” said Joseph Cruz, Executive Director of the California State Council of Laborers. “She has spent her career fighting for good-paying union jobs, stronger infrastructure, and opportunities for hardworking families. The Laborers Union is proud to endorse Anna Caballero for State Treasurer because we know she will always stand up for working people.”Born into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.“I’m proud to earn the support of labor and to stand shoulder to shoulder with the working men and women who build California,” said Caballero. “I will continue to fight every day for fair wages, safer jobs, and real opportunity, and as Treasurer, I’ll make sure working people have a seat at the table and a voice in every decision that shapes our economy.”Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.More about Caballero’s plans when she is State Treasurer can be found on her web site at: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com/ Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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