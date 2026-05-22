California Women’s Groups Overwhelmingly Endorse Anna Caballero for State Treasurer

Leaders Recognize Caballero as the Most Qualified Candidate for Treasurer Because of Her Career Fighting for Equality, Women’s Rights and Working Families

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerful women’s groups and leaders from across California have endorsed Senator Anna Caballero for State Treasurer. Caballero was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her State Assembly and Senate Districts. If elected, she would continue to make history as the first Latina elected to statewide office in California.Highlights of California women’s groups and leaders endorsing Anna Caballero for State Treasurer include Legislative Democratic Women’s CaucusLatinas Lead CASanta Barbara Women’s ClubSenate President pro Tempore Monique LimónSenate Majority Leader Angelique AshbySenate Assistant Majority Whip Susan RubioSenator Lena Gonzalez, Chair of California Latino Legislative CaucusBoard of Equalization Member Sally LieberCongressmember Zoe LofgrenMore than 20 Elected Female California State LegislatorsBorn into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.More about Caballero’s plans can be found on her web site at: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com/ Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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