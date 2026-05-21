Anna Caballero Releases Ad Highlighting Record of Public Service and Plan to Stop CA Taxpayer Dollars from Funding ICE

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, State Senator Anna Caballero's campaign for State Treasurer launched a new 30-second statewide digital advertisement titled “For You,” highlighting Caballero’s unparalleled record of standing up for taxpayers and her commitment to protecting Californians from ICE.“As State Treasurer, I’ll fight to make sure California’s investments reflect our values, because our tax dollars should protect communities, not tear them apart,” Caballero said.Caballero is the only candidate who has committed to using the Treasurer’s office to stop California taxpayer dollars from funding ICE. Caballero, who comes from a working family, will continue fighting to lower costs, expand affordable housing, and protect California families struggling with rising expenses.Ad Transcript:“One year ago, Donald Trump unleashed ICE on our communities. I'm Senator Anna Caballero, and for me, this fight is personal. I spent my career fighting for working families and safe neighborhoods. I grew up in a family of copper miners. I know the struggles Californians face paying their bills. As Treasurer, I'll fight for our communities and protect your tax dollars. Not one dollar for ICE, not in our California.”Born into a family of copper miners, Caballero learned from a young age the value of hard work and making every dollar count. Over 30 years in public service, Caballero has consistently fought to give everyday Californians a seat at the table and deliver solutions that improve the lives of working families across the state.Caballero brings more than three decades of public service to her campaign for California State Treasurer, having served as Mayor of Salinas, Cabinet Member for Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator.More about Caballero’s plans can be found on her web site at: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com/ Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations.###

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