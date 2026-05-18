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NC College Students Begin 10-Week State Government Program

Tsion Accornero Appalachian State University NC Office of State Human Resources Human Resources  Claire Agbowadan NC State University NC Department of Administration Geographic Information Systems  Claire Alexander NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Groundwater Quality Data Collection, Analysis, Visualization and Communications  Sophia Anderson UNC – Greensboro NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Interpretive Strategies, Learning and Engagement  Emily Ayers NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Collections and Connections  Lillian Ayscue UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education/ Youth Programs Intern Izzy Bailey Duke University NC Department of Commerce LEAD Economic and Policy Analysis  Allegra Banks Meredith College NC Department of Administration Youth Outreach  Alejandra Beatriz Ortega Gatson College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Wildlife Rehabilitation  Elizabeth Boltz Georgetown University NC Department of Environmental Quality Resilience Engagement  Tanner Bovender High Point University Law School NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Summer Legal  Kennede Boyd NC Central University Law School NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Legal Team  Logan Brown UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Digitizing Historic Division of Non-Public Education Data  Gabriella Burwell East Carolina University Office of the Governor Governor's Constituent Engagement  Kaden Byrne UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce NCWorks Commission-Workforce Policy/Performance Analysis  Anhuar Castaneda UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Data Analytics and Policy  Elissa Campos NC State University NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Training Team  Lucas Cheek NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Assessment and Management of Coastal Fisheries Resources (Outer Banks) Kate Cruickshank NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Nature Rocks Pollinator Outreach  Sofia Davidson Campbell University Law School NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Legal Team  Colleen Dongarra UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality Harmful Algae and Toxins Data Analysis  Mulekesa Dorckasa NC A&T State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Human Resources  Dakota Dougherty NC State University NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Training Team  Ada Duggins NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Natural Sciences Communication  Lydia Elrod Campbell University Law School NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Legal  Judah Epps NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Summer Camp  Emma Evans UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce  NCcareers.org Communications and Strategy  Kaylee Evans Columbia University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Tribal Heritage & Education  Addie Furr Boston College NC Department of Health and Human Services Junior Volunteer  Sophia  Fusi NC A&T State University NC Department of Commerce Communications  Chancellor Gatewood UNC - Greensboro NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources  Arts and Business Management  Ryan  Giguere East Carolina University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Bentonville Battlefield Research Library  William Gilmore NC Central University NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset  Kathryn  Gluesenkamp Duke University NC Department of Justice Policy and Outreach  Conor Goodwin Appalachian State University Office of the Governor Policy Ada Green UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality Coastal Reserve Research and Education  Cypress Harbour Western Carolina University NC Department of Labor OSHA Safety and Health Compliance  Kaylyn Harley NC Central University NC Department of Administration Certification and Outreach  Zoe Helms UNC – Chapel Hill Law School Office of the Governor General Counsel Legal  Maddox Hoffman East Carolina University NC Department of Administration Sustainability Jamie Holcomb NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Sea Turtle Conservation and Education  Vivian Hubbell Lehigh University NC Department of Environmental Quality Regulatory Concepts for Coal Ash Management  Giovanna Hunter UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Women and Youth  Julia Jackson Durham Technical Community College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education Archer  Jones NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Field Biologist and Geographic Information Systems Mapping  Perryn Jones NC A&T State University NC General Assembly NC Senate  Gerard Kunze Duke University Law School Office of the Governor General Counsel Legal  Adeline Lewis UNC – Chapel Hill Office of the Governor Research Taylor Loy High Point University Law School NC Administrative Office of the Courts Mountain Area Field Biologist  Solea Lubinski-Shippert Warren Wilson College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Mountain Area Field Biologist  Yampiere Lugo- Acosta NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality  Brownfields Public Outreach and Grant  Lauren Macemore UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Policy and Advocacy  Jordan Maness Elon University Law School NC Department of Commerce Regulatory Utilities (Legal) Ariana Martinez NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Summer Camp  Morgan Massenburg NC Central University NC Office of State Human Resources Human Resources  Addison Massey UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset Ashley McKenzie UNC – Pembroke NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources NCMA Camp  Olivia  Moomaw UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset  Meredith Morris NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Natural History Collections  Gray Nelson NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources NCMA Ed Outreach  Tyaira Obie UNC – Wilmington NC Department of Administration Procurement Education  Brady Patton University of South Carolina NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Conservation Research  Mason Payne NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Curriculum Development for Wastewater  Victoria  Plant UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce Energy and Infrastructure  Gabriella Polsky George Washington University Office of the Governor Policy John Prather Elon University Law School NC Department of Commerce Regulatory Utilities (Legal) Lily Queenan UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset  Hailey  Raschke James Madison University NC Department of Administration Women and Youth  Gabriela Rodriguez UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce Economic Development  Ciera Roseboro NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Investigate Lab Summer  Olivia  Sanchez Dunn UNC – Chapel Hill Office of the Governor Legislative Affairs  Amelia Sexton UNC – Chapel Hill Office of the Governor First Lady’s Office  Arushi  Shetty University of Georgia Office of the Governor Digital Team  Eli  Singer UNC – Charlotte NC Department of Administration Construction Engineer  Dylan Skinner UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality APNEP Communication and Outreach  Erin Snead Johnson C. Smith University NC Department of Environmental Quality Lab Assistant  Ava Steele NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education Macy Swain UNC – Wilmington NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Voices of Revolution: Education Program Development (For School Groups) Isabel  Taylor American University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The Library Effect: Voices of Success  Ayanai  Thomas UNC – Greensboro NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Oral History  Alex  Tine UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education Zoe Tobien NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Regulatory Process for Ending Post-Closure Care for Solid Waste (Management Facilities) Alice Tomberland Appalachian State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Invasive Species Program  Rohan Tyagi Purdue University Office of the Governor Delivery/COO  Sarah van Horn UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources La Concorde/Queen Anne’s Revenge Shipwreck  Brady West Furman University NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services NC State Fair Public Relations  Noah Williford Appalachian State University Office of the Governor Communications  Elena Wragge UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality Marine Fisheries Recreational Finfish  Rylee Young UNC – Wilmington NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Sea Turtle Conservation and Education  Zoe Young NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources NC Freedom Park Event Planning and Interpretation Development  Yixuan  Zhang Wellesley College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Children and Families Science Education 

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NC College Students Begin 10-Week State Government Program

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