NC College Students Begin 10-Week State Government Program

Tsion Accornero Appalachian State University NC Office of State Human Resources Human Resources Claire Agbowadan NC State University NC Department of Administration Geographic Information Systems Claire Alexander NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Groundwater Quality Data Collection, Analysis, Visualization and Communications Sophia Anderson UNC – Greensboro NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Interpretive Strategies, Learning and Engagement Emily Ayers NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Collections and Connections Lillian Ayscue UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education/ Youth Programs Intern Izzy Bailey Duke University NC Department of Commerce LEAD Economic and Policy Analysis Allegra Banks Meredith College NC Department of Administration Youth Outreach Alejandra Beatriz Ortega Gatson College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Wildlife Rehabilitation Elizabeth Boltz Georgetown University NC Department of Environmental Quality Resilience Engagement Tanner Bovender High Point University Law School NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Summer Legal Kennede Boyd NC Central University Law School NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Legal Team Logan Brown UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Digitizing Historic Division of Non-Public Education Data Gabriella Burwell East Carolina University Office of the Governor Governor's Constituent Engagement Kaden Byrne UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce NCWorks Commission-Workforce Policy/Performance Analysis Anhuar Castaneda UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Data Analytics and Policy Elissa Campos NC State University NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Training Team Lucas Cheek NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Assessment and Management of Coastal Fisheries Resources (Outer Banks) Kate Cruickshank NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Nature Rocks Pollinator Outreach Sofia Davidson Campbell University Law School NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Legal Team Colleen Dongarra UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality Harmful Algae and Toxins Data Analysis Mulekesa Dorckasa NC A&T State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Human Resources Dakota Dougherty NC State University NC Administrative Office of the Courts State Office Training Team Ada Duggins NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Natural Sciences Communication Lydia Elrod Campbell University Law School NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Legal Judah Epps NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Summer Camp Emma Evans UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce NCcareers.org Communications and Strategy Kaylee Evans Columbia University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Tribal Heritage & Education Addie Furr Boston College NC Department of Health and Human Services Junior Volunteer Sophia Fusi NC A&T State University NC Department of Commerce Communications Chancellor Gatewood UNC - Greensboro NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Arts and Business Management Ryan Giguere East Carolina University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Bentonville Battlefield Research Library William Gilmore NC Central University NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset Kathryn Gluesenkamp Duke University NC Department of Justice Policy and Outreach Conor Goodwin Appalachian State University Office of the Governor Policy Ada Green UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality Coastal Reserve Research and Education Cypress Harbour Western Carolina University NC Department of Labor OSHA Safety and Health Compliance Kaylyn Harley NC Central University NC Department of Administration Certification and Outreach Zoe Helms UNC – Chapel Hill Law School Office of the Governor General Counsel Legal Maddox Hoffman East Carolina University NC Department of Administration Sustainability Jamie Holcomb NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Sea Turtle Conservation and Education Vivian Hubbell Lehigh University NC Department of Environmental Quality Regulatory Concepts for Coal Ash Management Giovanna Hunter UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Women and Youth Julia Jackson Durham Technical Community College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education Archer Jones NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Field Biologist and Geographic Information Systems Mapping Perryn Jones NC A&T State University NC General Assembly NC Senate Gerard Kunze Duke University Law School Office of the Governor General Counsel Legal Adeline Lewis UNC – Chapel Hill Office of the Governor Research Taylor Loy High Point University Law School NC Administrative Office of the Courts Mountain Area Field Biologist Solea Lubinski-Shippert Warren Wilson College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Mountain Area Field Biologist Yampiere Lugo- Acosta NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Brownfields Public Outreach and Grant Lauren Macemore UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Administration Policy and Advocacy Jordan Maness Elon University Law School NC Department of Commerce Regulatory Utilities (Legal) Ariana Martinez NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Summer Camp Morgan Massenburg NC Central University NC Office of State Human Resources Human Resources Addison Massey UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset Ashley McKenzie UNC – Pembroke NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources NCMA Camp Olivia Moomaw UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset Meredith Morris NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Natural History Collections Gray Nelson NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources NCMA Ed Outreach Tyaira Obie UNC – Wilmington NC Department of Administration Procurement Education Brady Patton University of South Carolina NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Conservation Research Mason Payne NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Curriculum Development for Wastewater Victoria Plant UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce Energy and Infrastructure Gabriella Polsky George Washington University Office of the Governor Policy John Prather Elon University Law School NC Department of Commerce Regulatory Utilities (Legal) Lily Queenan UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Public Safety Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset Hailey Raschke James Madison University NC Department of Administration Women and Youth Gabriela Rodriguez UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Commerce Economic Development Ciera Roseboro NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Investigate Lab Summer Olivia Sanchez Dunn UNC – Chapel Hill Office of the Governor Legislative Affairs Amelia Sexton UNC – Chapel Hill Office of the Governor First Lady’s Office Arushi Shetty University of Georgia Office of the Governor Digital Team Eli Singer UNC – Charlotte NC Department of Administration Construction Engineer Dylan Skinner UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality APNEP Communication and Outreach Erin Snead Johnson C. Smith University NC Department of Environmental Quality Lab Assistant Ava Steele NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education Macy Swain UNC – Wilmington NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Voices of Revolution: Education Program Development (For School Groups) Isabel Taylor American University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The Library Effect: Voices of Success Ayanai Thomas UNC – Greensboro NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Oral History Alex Tine UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Education Zoe Tobien NC State University NC Department of Environmental Quality Regulatory Process for Ending Post-Closure Care for Solid Waste (Management Facilities) Alice Tomberland Appalachian State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Invasive Species Program Rohan Tyagi Purdue University Office of the Governor Delivery/COO Sarah van Horn UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources La Concorde/Queen Anne’s Revenge Shipwreck Brady West Furman University NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services NC State Fair Public Relations Noah Williford Appalachian State University Office of the Governor Communications Elena Wragge UNC – Chapel Hill NC Department of Environmental Quality Marine Fisheries Recreational Finfish Rylee Young UNC – Wilmington NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Sea Turtle Conservation and Education Zoe Young NC State University NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources NC Freedom Park Event Planning and Interpretation Development Yixuan Zhang Wellesley College NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Children and Families Science Education

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