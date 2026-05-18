NC College Students Begin 10-Week State Government Program

|Tsion
|Accornero
|Appalachian State University
|NC Office of State Human Resources
|Human Resources
|Claire
|Agbowadan
|NC State University
|NC Department of Administration
|Geographic Information Systems
|Claire
|Alexander
|NC State University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Groundwater Quality Data Collection, Analysis, Visualization and Communications
|Sophia
|Anderson
|UNC – Greensboro
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Interpretive Strategies, Learning and Engagement
|Emily
|Ayers
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Collections and Connections
|Lillian
|Ayscue
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Education/ Youth Programs Intern
|Izzy
|Bailey
|Duke University
|NC Department of Commerce
|LEAD Economic and Policy Analysis
|Allegra
|Banks
|Meredith College
|NC Department of Administration
|Youth Outreach
|Alejandra
|Beatriz Ortega
|Gatson College
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Wildlife Rehabilitation
|Elizabeth
|Boltz
|Georgetown University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Resilience Engagement
|Tanner
|Bovender
|High Point University Law School
|NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
|Summer Legal
|Kennede
|Boyd
|NC Central University Law School
|NC Administrative Office of the Courts
|State Office Legal Team
|Logan
|Brown
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Administration
|Digitizing Historic Division of Non-Public Education Data
|Gabriella
|Burwell
|East Carolina University
|Office of the Governor
|Governor's Constituent Engagement
|Kaden
|Byrne
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Commerce
|NCWorks Commission-Workforce Policy/Performance Analysis
|Anhuar
|Castaneda
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Administration
|Data Analytics and Policy
|Elissa
|Campos
|NC State University
|NC Administrative Office of the Courts
|State Office Training Team
|Lucas
|Cheek
|NC State University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Assessment and Management of Coastal Fisheries Resources (Outer Banks)
|Kate
|Cruickshank
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Nature Rocks Pollinator Outreach
|Sofia
|Davidson
|Campbell University Law School
|NC Administrative Office of the Courts
|State Office Legal Team
|Colleen
|Dongarra
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Harmful Algae and Toxins Data Analysis
|Mulekesa
|Dorckasa
|NC A&T State University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Human Resources
|Dakota
|Dougherty
|NC State University
|NC Administrative Office of the Courts
|State Office Training Team
|Ada
|Duggins
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Natural Sciences Communication
|Lydia
|Elrod
|Campbell University Law School
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Legal
|Judah
|Epps
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Summer Camp
|Emma
|Evans
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Commerce
|NCcareers.org Communications and Strategy
|Kaylee
|Evans
|Columbia University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Tribal Heritage & Education
|Addie
|Furr
|Boston College
|NC Department of Health and Human Services
|Junior Volunteer
|Sophia
|Fusi
|NC A&T State University
|NC Department of Commerce
|Communications
|Chancellor
|Gatewood
|UNC - Greensboro
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Arts and Business Management
|Ryan
|Giguere
|East Carolina University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Bentonville Battlefield Research Library
|William
|Gilmore
|NC Central University
|NC Department of Public Safety
|Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset
|Kathryn
|Gluesenkamp
|Duke University
|NC Department of Justice
|Policy and Outreach
|Conor
|Goodwin
|Appalachian State University
|Office of the Governor
|Policy
|Ada
|Green
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Coastal Reserve Research and Education
|Cypress
|Harbour
|Western Carolina University
|NC Department of Labor
|OSHA Safety and Health Compliance
|Kaylyn
|Harley
|NC Central University
|NC Department of Administration
|Certification and Outreach
|Zoe
|Helms
|UNC – Chapel Hill Law School
|Office of the Governor
|General Counsel Legal
|Maddox
|Hoffman
|East Carolina University
|NC Department of Administration
|Sustainability
|Jamie
|Holcomb
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Sea Turtle Conservation and Education
|Vivian
|Hubbell
|Lehigh University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Regulatory Concepts for Coal Ash Management
|Giovanna
|Hunter
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Administration
|Women and Youth
|Julia
|Jackson
|Durham Technical Community College
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Education
|Archer
| Jones
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Field Biologist and Geographic Information Systems Mapping
|Perryn
|Jones
|NC A&T State University
|NC General Assembly
|NC Senate
|Gerard
|Kunze
|Duke University Law School
|Office of the Governor
|General Counsel Legal
|Adeline
|Lewis
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Office of the Governor
|Research
|Taylor
|Loy
|High Point University Law School
|NC Administrative Office of the Courts
|Mountain Area Field Biologist
|Solea
|Lubinski-Shippert
|Warren Wilson College
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Mountain Area Field Biologist
|Yampiere
|Lugo- Acosta
|NC State University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Brownfields Public Outreach and Grant
|Lauren
|Macemore
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Administration
|Policy and Advocacy
|Jordan
|Maness
|Elon University Law School
|NC Department of Commerce
|Regulatory Utilities (Legal)
|Ariana
|Martinez
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Summer Camp
|Morgan
|Massenburg
|NC Central University
|NC Office of State Human Resources
|Human Resources
|Addison
|Massey
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Public Safety
|Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset
|Ashley
|McKenzie
|UNC – Pembroke
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|NCMA Camp
|Olivia
|Moomaw
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Public Safety
|Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset
|Meredith
|Morris
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Natural History Collections
|Gray
|Nelson
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|NCMA Ed Outreach
|Tyaira
|Obie
|UNC – Wilmington
|NC Department of Administration
|Procurement Education
|Brady
|Patton
|University of South Carolina
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Conservation Research
|Mason
|Payne
|NC State University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Curriculum Development for Wastewater
|Victoria
|Plant
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Commerce
|Energy and Infrastructure
|Gabriella
|Polsky
|George Washington University
|Office of the Governor
|Policy
|John
|Prather
|Elon University Law School
|NC Department of Commerce
|Regulatory Utilities (Legal)
|Lily
|Queenan
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Public Safety
|Emergency Management's Building Footprint Geographic Information Systems Dataset
|Hailey
|Raschke
|James Madison University
|NC Department of Administration
|Women and Youth
|Gabriela
|Rodriguez
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Commerce
|Economic Development
|Ciera
|Roseboro
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Investigate Lab Summer
|Olivia
|Sanchez Dunn
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Office of the Governor
|Legislative Affairs
|Amelia
|Sexton
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|Office of the Governor
|First Lady’s Office
|Arushi
|Shetty
|University of Georgia
|Office of the Governor
|Digital Team
|Eli
|Singer
|UNC – Charlotte
|NC Department of Administration
|Construction Engineer
|Dylan
|Skinner
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|APNEP Communication and Outreach
|Erin
|Snead
|Johnson C. Smith University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Lab Assistant
|Ava
|Steele
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Education
|Macy
|Swain
|UNC – Wilmington
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Voices of Revolution: Education Program Development (For School Groups)
|Isabel
|Taylor
|American University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|The Library Effect: Voices of Success
|Ayanai
|Thomas
|UNC – Greensboro
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Oral History
|Alex
|Tine
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Education
|Zoe
|Tobien
|NC State University
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Regulatory Process for Ending Post-Closure Care for Solid Waste (Management Facilities)
|Alice
|Tomberland
|Appalachian State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Invasive Species Program
|Rohan
|Tyagi
|Purdue University
|Office of the Governor
|Delivery/COO
|Sarah
|van Horn
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|La Concorde/Queen Anne’s Revenge Shipwreck
|Brady
|West
|Furman University
|NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
|NC State Fair Public Relations
|Noah
|Williford
|Appalachian State University
|Office of the Governor
|Communications
|Elena
|Wragge
|UNC – Chapel Hill
|NC Department of Environmental Quality
|Marine Fisheries Recreational Finfish
|Rylee
|Young
|UNC – Wilmington
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Sea Turtle Conservation and Education
|Zoe
|Young
|NC State University
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|NC Freedom Park Event Planning and Interpretation Development
|Yixuan
|Zhang
|Wellesley College
|NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
|Children and Families Science Education
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