Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Stein

“We ask law enforcement officers to run toward danger when the rest of us might flee, and today we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. We owe them a debt that we can never adequately repay, but we can offer them and their families our praise and gratitude – and to value the profession like it deserves.”

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

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