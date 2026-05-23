Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff from sunrise Saturday, May 23 through sunset Sunday, May 24 in honor of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who passed away on Thursday after a brief illness. A decorated athlete, Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, winning more races than anyone across NASCAR's three national series. A generational talent, Busch was in his 22nd full-time season in NASCAR's top division. He had been scheduled to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Statement from Governor Stein

"Kyle Busch was not just a talented and record-setting driver; he was also a kind person. His loss will be felt throughout the entire NASCAR community and well beyond. Anna and I send our deepest condolences to the Busch family during this incredibly difficult time. May his memory be a blessing."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance with regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.