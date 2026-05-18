Sewer Surveying Scheduled for Mid-County May 18-22

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 18, 2026) – Surveying of sewer infrastructure is scheduled for a portion of Mid-County from Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22. Crews will be working in the right-of-way of properties highlighted in the map below. Access to backyards of customers highlighted in Areas D and E may be requested. Surveying is performed to help maintain the reliability of sewer infrastructure.

For more information, contact Morgan Meuleman, Mead & Hunt at 813-726-3708.