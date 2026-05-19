BrainChip Strikes IP Licensing Deal with ASICLAND

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The agreement expands access to neuromorphic AI silicon technology

Brainchip Limited Holding Co (ASX:BRN)

ASICLAND’s SoC design capabilities and customer relationships make them a strong partner for accelerating Akida™ adoption across multiple end markets, while maintaining the integrity of our IP.” — Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, BCHPY), the first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence technology, today announced that it has entered into an IP distribution license agreement with ASICLAND Co., Ltd. (“ASICLAND”), a semiconductor solutions provider.Under the agreement, BrainChip has granted ASICLAND a non-exclusive, worldwide, portfolio wide, multiple utilization license to incorporate Akida ™ neuromorphic AI IP into customer chip designs as part of ASICLAND’s design services. The agreement enables ASICLAND to integrate Akida™ IP into system-on-chip (SoC) designs for its design service customers, subject to licensing approvals by BrainChip. The agreement expands BrainChip’s semiconductor ecosystem of design services and global go-to-market strategy, enabling broader adoption of Akida™ technology while maintaining IP control and recurring revenue participation.As for ASICLAND, the agreement allows the South-Korea-based company to obtain multiple evaluation licenses, including participation in multi-project wafer (MPW) fabrication runs. This will enable its customers to produce prototype and test chips for evaluation, validation and demonstration purposes. For customers that elect to move to commercial deployment, these evaluation licenses may be converted into production licenses, upon approval by BrainChip and payment of an additional production license fee, enabling full commercial manufacture and sale of chips incorporating Akida IP.“Partnering with ASICLAND extends BrainChip’s reach into a broader range of custom silicon programs,” said BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir. “ASICLAND’s SoC design capabilities and customer relationships make them a strong partner for accelerating Akida™ adoption across multiple end markets, while maintaining the integrity of our IP and long-term royalty model.”BrainChip to provide services and supportIn connection with the license, BrainChip will provide ASICLAND with access to the Akida™ IP and associated runtime software, documentation, reference designs and example AI models optimized for Akida™ hardware.BrainChip may also provide optional training, integration assistance and technical support services under separate service agreements.BrainChip retains full ownership of its intellectual property and may engage directly with end customers to provide additional services, support or commercial arrangements.ASICLAND to fuel customer enablement and resaleASICLAND meanwhile will utilize the licensed Akida™ IP to design and develop custom SoC solutions incorporating embedded AI capabilities for its customers across a range of markets including edge AI, industrial, automotive, consumer and IoT applications.ASICLAND is licensed to support multiple customer engagements in parallel, allowing it to fabricate prototype silicon through multi-project wafer runs. Each engagement is governed by a separate evaluation license and may be converted into customer-specific production licenses allowing commercial manufacture and sale of products incorporating Akida™ IP, subject to BrainChip approval.ASICLAND is not permitted to sublicense BrainChip’s intellectual property independently, solely within ASICLAND-designed semiconductor products supplied to customers.About ASICLAND Co., Ltd.ASICLAND is a TSMC Value Chain Alliance (VCA) partner specializing in high-performance ASIC design and turnkey services. Headquartered in South Korea, the company is rapidly scaling its global presence through an R&D center in Hsinchu, Taiwan, and business operations in San Jose, Calif. By leveraging its deep expertise in AI, memory, IoT/RF, and automotive solutions, ASICLAND provides a seamless bridge from architectural concept to functional silicon. As a trusted partner to both TSMC and ARM, the company integrates world-class design methodologies with robust supply chain management to accelerate time-to-market. ASICLAND is committed to redefining the global semiconductor landscape by delivering unparalleled technical integrity and innovative SoC solutions worldwide. Explore more at www.asicland.com About BrainChip Holdings Ltd.BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision and energy economy. BrainChip’s Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs), deliver time-aware, event-driven intelligence optimized for scalable, real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time. Explore more at www.brainchip.com Follow BrainChip:Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006 Investor ContactIR@brainchip.com

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