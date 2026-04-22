BrainChip to Unveil 2026 Future Technology Roadmap in Keynote Presentation

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Brainchip Limited Holding Co (ASX:BRN)

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low-power, neuromorphic artificial intelligence technology, today announced it will host a dedicated Technology Roadmap presentation on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 10 a.m. AEST.The presentation, led by Chief Development Officer Dr. Jonathan Tapson, will provide an in-depth look at the company’s strategic vision and upcoming innovations. Key highlights will include development plans for the Akida™ processor, Generative AI (Gen AI) integration, and the expansion of the company’s software tools, models, and hardware offerings."BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing by bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time," said a company representative. This session will detail how BrainChip’s innovations, such as Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs), are enabling scalable, real-time intelligence for industries ranging from aerospace and autonomous vehicles to consumer wearables.________________________________________Event DetailsThe presentation will be held at the Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel in the Thomas Keneally Room.• In-Person Attendance: Registration opens 10 minutes prior to the session start.• Virtual Attendance: A live webcast will be available for global participants at: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/300-938-885-632 The 35-minute technology session will precede the company’s Annual General Meeting.________________________________________About BrainChip Holdings LtdBrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition. This allows for data processing with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy, making low-power AI deployable across industrial IoT, robotics, and more.For more information, visit www.brainchip.com Investor Contact: IR@brainchip.com

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