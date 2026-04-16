BrainChip and Quantum Ventura’s CyberNeuro-RT™ Named 2026 Enterprise AI Product of the Year by TMCnet

TMCnet Enterprise AI Product of the Year 2026

CyberNeuro-RT was selected for its ability to deliver measurable, real-world impact by providing high-accuracy, low-power cybersecurity protection at the edge.

Brainchip Limited Holding Co (ASX:BRN)

CyberNeuro-RT demonstrates the evolution of AI from experimental technology to a core component of enterprise infrastructure.” — Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that CyberNeuro-RT™ from Quantum Ventura ’s spin-out, MetaGuard.AI has been recognized as a winner of the 2026 Enterprise AI Product of the Year Award by TMCnet. MetGuard.AI is an AI-native real-time threat intelligence solution powered by BrainChip’s Akida™ technology to extend real-time cyber-protection into access points for retail, small offices and enterprises.The Enterprise AI Product of the Year Awards honor technologies that are transforming how organizations operate, compete, and grow. CyberNeuro-RT was selected for its ability to deliver measurable, real-world impact by providing high-accuracy, low-power cybersecurity protection at the edge.The Urgent Need for Edge Defense in the Era of Frontier AIThe emergence of "frontier" AI models, such as Anthropic’s Claude Mythos, has fundamentally altered the cybersecurity landscape. Mythos represents a striking leap in AI capability, demonstrating the ability to autonomously discover and exploit thousands of high-severity, zero-day vulnerabilities in major operating systems and web browsers. Because these advanced models can automate complex reconnaissance and multi-step attacks at scale, traditional reactive security measures and cloud-dependent defenses often face latency issues that leave critical infrastructure exposed.In this environment, edge AI protection becomes a critical necessity. By moving threat detection directly to the "point of acquisition" on devices like routers and industrial controllers, organizations can neutralize AI-driven exploits in real-time before they can penetrate deeper into the network. This local, on-chip intelligence ensures that even if a model as powerful as Mythos identifies a flaw, the defense is already active at the edge to block the resulting breach.Technical Synergy: Akida and CyberNeuro-RTDeveloped by Quantum Ventura in partnership with Lockheed Martin and Pennsylvania State University, CyberNeuro-RT leverages the Akida neuromorphic processor to identify and adapt to emerging threats in real-time. By utilizing event-based neuromorphic principles that mimic the human brain, the solution analyzes complex network packets inputs with unparalleled efficiency.Unlike traditional software-heavy cybersecurity tools, CyberNeuro-RT on Akida performs on-chip learning and threat detection directly at the point of acquisition. This allows for a robust defense against zero-day attacks and malicious activity without relying on cloud-based servers, reducing latency while significantly improving data privacy and security.Real-World Impact and ScalabilityCyberNeuro-RT is designed to safeguard critical network infrastructure, including WiFi access points, industrial control systems, and enterprise routers. Key performance highlights include:• Superior Accuracy: Achieving up to 98.4% cyberthreat classification accuracy.• SWaP-C Optimization: Operating at a fraction of the size, weight, power, and cost of traditional GPU-based solutions.• On-Device Learning: The ability to learn "normal" network traffic patterns and detect anomalies locally, enabling secure adaptation to new threats without cloud retraining.“The solutions we are recognizing today stand out because they are delivering real, measurable impact—helping enterprises move faster and operate smarter,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “CyberNeuro-RT demonstrates the evolution of AI from experimental technology to a core component of enterprise infrastructure.”Transforming Enterprise CybersecurityThe integration of BrainChip’s ultra-low power AI into Quantum Ventura’s threat intelligence tool addresses the growing demand for managed cybersecurity support on edge devices. As enterprises continue to virtualize their systems, the ability to monitor telemetry data through event-driven cognition becomes essential for maintaining a resilient and proactive defense posture.________________________________________About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. As the first company to commercialize a neuromorphic processor—the Akida™ architecture—BrainChip mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, delivering the highest energy efficiency and fast response times. Akida enables a wide range of applications, including industrial IoT, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, and smart healthcare. For more information, visit www.brainchip.com About Quantum Ventura Inc.Quantum Ventura is a premier provider of high-end technology solutions, specializing in AI/ML, cybersecurity, and cloud computing. In collaboration with strategic partners like Lockheed Martin, Quantum Ventura develops innovative tools like CyberNeuro-RT to protect critical systems from evolving digital threats. Visit https://metaguard.ai Investor Relations:IR@brainchip.com

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