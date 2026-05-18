Smith Named #1 Independent Distributor for 2026 by Supply Chain Connect

Nick Bedford, Chief Executive Officer at Smith

The company ranks #9 among all electronic-component distributors worldwide

We remained committed to the exceptional service that has defined Smith for more than 40 years, reinforcing our existing procedures and expanding our industry-leading quality-control capabilities” — Nick Bedford, Chief Executive Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it has been named Supply Chain Connect’s 2026 top independent global distributor . The company has secured the highest-ranking spot among independent distributors 22 times since 2000.Smith earned USD $3.45 billion in global annual revenue last year , an increase of more than 30 percent year over year. Total shipments also increased by 36 percent, with approximately one billion parts delivered to customers worldwide.“We are honored to be recognized for another successful year backed by the tremendous efforts of our global workforce,” said Nick Bedford, CEO. “Their hard work, innovation, and commitment to the highest quality standards helped us navigate the unexpected disruptions that defined much of the market last year and keep supply chains flowing smoothly.”Smith’s agile teams worked collaboratively across departments and regions, rapidly adjusting to the changing trade environment to provide exceptional service and support worldwide. As the market shifted in the wake of the end-of-life announcements for DDR4 and later for the geopolitical disagreement between Nexperia and its Chinese facilities, the company continued working closely with customers to develop tailored supply chain solutions that meet their exacting requirements.“Throughout 2025, we remained committed to the exceptional service that has defined Smith for more than 40 years, reinforcing our existing procedures and expanding our industry-leading quality-control capabilities,” said Nick. “These initiatives have already paid off with a strong start to 2026 as we continue to build new opportunities with our global partners. We are proud of this achievement and look forward to remaining atop the rankings for years to come.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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