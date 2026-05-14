Smith Announces 10 Millionth Image Scanned By Argus™

Argus™, Smith's proprietary visual-inspection solution

The proprietary visual-inspection solution utilizes artificial intelligence to further enhance Smith’s best-in-class quality-inspection process

Argus™ is constantly learning and improving, making our visual inspection faster, smarter, and more precise.” — Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces that it has captured more than 10 million images via Argus™ , the company's proprietary visual-inspection solution.Launched in May 2025, Argus™ captures and stores high-resolution images of the surface of every component within a reel. It then uses its internally developed AI software to analyze the images, identify abnormalities, and flag parts for further evaluation in Smith’s authenticity test labs.This innovative AI-software solution has greatly expanded the company’s visual-inspection capabilities. Prior to the launch of Argus™, operators could only review a sample of parts—a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. Today, Argus™ is able to inspect 100 percent of the components in each reel at speed, capturing up to 200 part images per minute.“This milestone is only the beginning,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “Argus™ is constantly learning and improving, making our visual inspection faster, smarter, and more precise.”The AI technology continues to evolve over time: Every image Argus™ inspects better equips it to detect abnormalities in future reels. With more than 10 million images captured, Smith is able to detect anomalies with greater accuracy, helping to ensure that every component on the reel meets or exceeds industry standards.“Smith is committed to innovating and exploring new ways to improve our services and solutions,” said Art. “We will continue to optimize our inspection processes to stay on the leading edge of technology and redefine quality expectations for our industry and our customers.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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