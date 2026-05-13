Smith Names Kaitlin Pollara Vice President of Data Center Services

Kaitlin Pollara, Vice President of Data Center Services at Smith

Kaitlin will direct and enhance the company’s service offerings for hyperscalers and large data centers

I look forward to working alongside Parker to further develop Smith’s innovative solutions and operational excellence in unique and interesting ways over the coming months and years.” — Kaitlin Pollara, Vice President of Data Center Services at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain and data center solutions, today announces the appointment of Kaitlin Pollara to the position of Vice President of Data Center Services . In this role, she will co-lead Smith’s Data Center Services team alongside Parker Deardorff, Vice President of Data Center Services at Smith, and spearhead initiatives to expand and develop the company’s data center business.“We are incredibly excited to welcome Kaitlin to Smith,” said Parker. “Her knowledge, creativity, and collaborative approach are already opening up new opportunities and positioning us to further scale our capabilities to support the growing impact of this industry segment.”A recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s prestigious 2021 Women in Supply Chain award, Kaitlin joins Smith with more than two decades of experience in the electronics supply chain industry. She specializes in creating custom and innovative programs to meet the unique needs of global cloud and compute companies as well as driving sustainable operational excellence.“Our data center services have been a cornerstone for Smith in recent years under Parker’s leadership,” said Mike Pursley, Chief Trading Officer at Smith. “Bringing Kaitlin into this already incredibly successful team will only amplify that success as we continue to enhance our service offerings and exceed our customers’ expectations.”The company's comprehensive data center services offer fully customizable, end-to-end solutions, including manufacturing services, lifecycle solutions, and inventory analysis. Each program is uniquely tailored to fit the needs of each customer and can be scaled up or down as needs and market conditions fluctuate. Through secure remarketing and reuse of storage hardware, including HDDs, SSDs, GPUs, and memory components, Smith contributes to a more sustainable electronics supply chain.“Smith’s Data Center Services team continues to elevate its support for the leading companies in the market and shape the future of our service offerings,” said Kaitlin. “I look forward to working alongside Parker to further develop Smith’s innovative solutions and operational excellence in unique and interesting ways over the coming months and years.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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