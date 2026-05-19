All Wheels Up Named to Prestigious Forbes 2026 Accessibility 200 List

All Wheels Up Forbes Accessibility 200 List

Since its inception in 2011, the Organization has advocated for safe and dignified air travel for the millions of people living with disabilities

We are proud to lead the way for Accessibility on airplanes and are grateful for our partners across the industry who help make our mission a reality” — Michele Erwin Founder and President

FRISCO , TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Wheels Up (AWU), a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding and enhancing accessible air travel announced today that the organization has been named to the Forbes 2026 Accessibility 200 List. This honor recognizes the top innovators and impact-makers improving the lives of people with disabilities in areas like communication, mobility, consumer products, education and more.

Inclusion on the Accessibility 200 list reflects AWU’s leadership and effort in advancing mobility and independence for people with disabilities worldwide. Since its inception, AWU has been recognized as a leader in making the skies friendlier, safer, and more accessible.

“Accessible air travel is no longer a niche consideration that can be ignored,” said Michele Erwin, Founder and President of All Wheels Up. “People with disabilities are not just simply another consumer demographic, they are innovators, leaders and explorers who deserve to have the same access to the world as those around them. We are proud to lead the way for Accessibility on airplanes and are grateful for our partners across the industry who help make our mission a reality.”

The Forbes List is in its second year and represents the progress being made across 23 different countries on six continents. A 12-member expert advisory board was tasked with creating a list that showcases the organizations and companies that put accessibility at the forefront.

“Accessibility has evolved from a legal mandate to a bustling frontier of innovation, impact and profit,” says Alan Schwarz, Forbes Assistant Managing Editor. “From juggernaut companies to lone entrepreneurs, Accessibility innovation inspires new features, products and services that transform how people with disabilities – and often the wider world – communicate, travel, learn, work, play sports, and so much more. It’s now beyond ‘the right thing to do’ – it’s integral to a smart business.”

"Unlocking Accessibility in the sky has always been doable," said Stephen Cullen, All Wheels Up Board Chair and retired US Air Force Colonel. “We’ve already shown that Accessible air travel is technically feasible while meeting FAA standards, and our focus now is to help airlines operationalize and implement enhanced Accessibility for people with disabilities. We are grateful to Forbes for recognizing the collective impact our work with industry partners, government stakeholders, and other organizations is having on the lives of people with disabilities.”

About All Wheels Up:

Established in 2011, All Wheels Up (AWU) is the first non-profit organization in the world to fund research and development for a “wheelchair spot” on commercial aircraft. The not-for-profit organization works with airline carriers, aircraft manufacturers, federal agencies, and lawmakers to make airplanes wheelchair accessible to the millions of people who depend on them for mobility and safe seating. AWU’s mission is to forge a future with safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research, advocacy, education and community outreach. AWU recently announced it is offering comprehensive Complaints Resolution Official (CRO) Training and Services for the airline industry that will train airline employees to better serve passengers with disabilities.

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