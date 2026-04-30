'The Vertical Buzz' Greenlights Season 2, Cementing Its Role as the Voice of Vertical Entertainment’s Rapid Rise

The Vertical Buzz Season2 news Award Winning Actor Noah Fearnley

When infrastructure starts to form, that’s when you know something is real...Season 2 is about documenting—and helping define—that moment” — Buzz Leer Vertical Buzz podcast host

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a breakout debut season that quickly established it as a leading platform in the emerging vertical storytelling space, The Vertical Buzz has officially been greenlit for Season 2.

Hosted by Buzz Leer, The Vertical Buzz launched in January 2026 and rapidly gained traction as a go-to destination for conversations shaping the future of short-form, mobile-first entertainment. In under 60 days, the show generated thousands of streams and impressions across platforms, while select social clips surpassed 900,000+ views, signaling strong audience demand for deeper insight into the vertical content ecosystem.

Season 1 brought together a cross-section of the industry—creators, actors, directors, producers, and executives—offering an inside look at a format that is quickly evolving from niche experiment to fully formed category.

“If Season 1 was about discovering what vertical storytelling could be, Season 2 is about defining what it is becoming,” said host Buzz Leer. “We’re watching an entirely new layer of the entertainment industry take shape in real time—new platforms, new pipelines for talent, and new ways audiences engage with the story. Season 2 is about putting structure around that momentum.”

The second season will expand its focus beyond discovery, diving deeper into the infrastructure forming around vertical entertainment—from talent representation and production pipelines to platform strategy and long-term industry impact.

Upcoming episodes will feature conversations with:



● Leading talent and breakout stars in the vertical space

● Agency voices building dedicated vertical divisions

● Creators and producers scaling high-volume mobile-first storytelling

● Industry leaders shaping the next phase of distribution and monetization

Produced at Glendale Podcast Studio, the show continues to distinguish itself with a premium, multi-camera format that bridges the gap between podcasting and television, reinforcing its positioning as a high-end industry platform.

The Season 2 launch follows a period of rapid acceleration for the vertical entertainment sector at large, with increased investment, platform expansion, and growing recognition from traditional Hollywood players.

“When infrastructure starts to form, that’s when you know something is real,” Leer added. “Season 2 is about documenting—and helping define—that moment.”

The Vertical Buzz is available on all major podcast platforms, with new Season 2 episodes rolling out soon.

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