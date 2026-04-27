All Wheels Up to Begin Offering CRO Training and Services to Air Carriers Large and Small

All Wheels Up

The organization strives to use its skills and experience as an advocate to improve the service travelers with disabilities receive

This is a growing issue in air travel, and we have the resources to raise the level of training and support” — Michele Erwin, Founder and CEO of All Wheels Up

FRISCO , TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Wheels Up (AWU), the first nonprofit organization in the world to fund research for a wheelchair spot on commercial aircraft announced today that the organization is embarking on offering comprehensive Complaints Resolution Official (CRO) Training and Services for the airline industry.

AWU is broadening the work it does when it comes to accessibility. As a nonprofit built for the disability community AWU is the perfect organization to train airline CROs or provide CRO services. With more than 15 years as a nonprofit advocate, with the sole focus on accessibility air travel and a team who has had over 17 years in CRO, the organization is aiming to make a difference in air travel accessibility.

“As a nonprofit built exclusively for making air travel accessible for all, it makes sense that we use our resources and expertise to provide this important advocacy training,” said Michele Erwin, Founder and CEO of All Wheels Up. “This is a service that I have wanted the organization to provide for a while, and we now have the ability to provide the best training possible to carriers of all sizes.”

Airlines, especially those with significant passenger volumes, routinely face regulatory requirements to address customer complaints in a timely and compliant manner. Engaging an in-house or contracted CRO is a common strategy for ensuring that airlines meet Department of Transportation standards. Without proper training, air carriers can be subject to large fines for noncompliance. This initiative aims to ensure regulatory compliance, enhance customer service for travelers with disabilities, and support airlines in meeting Federal requirements.

Thanks to the generosity of Airchair, who donated their Airchair II, a fully compliant ACAA aisle chair for those in wheelchairs, this CRO training can provide real world practice and training on equipment that is changing how people with disabilities travel.

The main objectives of this New Training and Services initiative are:

• Providing certified CRO services for airlines lacking in-house officials, ensuring 24/7 compliance support.

• Delivering expert CRO training courses for airline staff to maintain high accessibility standards and regulatory compliance.

• Offering scalable pricing structures for both CRO training and ongoing CRO services, accommodating the budgets of carriers of all sizes.

AWU’s training courses are designed to equip airline staff with the knowledge and skills required to serve as compliant CROs. The curriculum covers:

• U.S. DOT regulations and 14 CFR Part 382, the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA)

• Disability rights and reasonable accommodations

• Complaint handling and resolution processes

• Customer service best practices for assisting travelers with disabilities

This new AWU training initiative is led by retired JetBlue customer accessibility team member and CRO trainer Stephanie Lanza-Efthimiou. Lanza-Efthimiou has worked in the commercial airline industry for 17 years as an ACAA Expert ADA Coordinator and Accessibility Advocate. She is also an active AWU board member.

“Stephanie brings priceless experience and skill to this role,” said Erwin. “She asked why we weren’t providing this training. It makes sense that this organization steps up and offers training that is all-encompassing and user friendly.”

Lanza-Efthimiou has worked tirelessly in her career to provide accessibility to travelers with disabilities.

“This is an important issue for everyone in the industry,” said Lanza- Efthimiou. “I am eager to start offering this crucial training very soon to our clients to ensure they are doing everything in their power to provide equity in the skies.”

Erwin encourages air carriers to consider the services AWU offers.

“This is a growing issue in air travel, and we have the resources to raise the level of training and support,” said Erwin. “We are looking forward to making our mark on how all passengers are served.”

To learn more about AWU’s comprehensive curriculum of CRO training programs and a breakdown of costs to schedule workshops please visit www.allwheelsup.org

About All Wheels Up:

Established in 2011, All Wheels Up (AWU) is the first non-profit organization in the world to fund research and development for a “wheelchair spot” on commercial aircraft. The not-for-profit organization works with airline carriers, aircraft manufacturers, and lawmakers to make airplanes wheelchair accessible for the millions of people who depend on them for mobility and safe seating. AWU’s mission is to forge a future with safer and more dignified accessible air travel through research, advocacy, education and community outreach.

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