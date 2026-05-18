Welcome aboard: Meet the new volunteers

We’re excited to introduce ADOT’s newest recruits for the Adopt a Highway Volunteer Program.

Look above to see groups making the commitment to help keep Arizona’s highways clean.

Trash cleanups offer a rewarding way to gather friends, neighbors and organizations toward a single vision of reducing litter. Highway adoptions are available on many state routes, primarily outside of urban areas. Adopt in your community or one that you like to visit.

The journey begins by cleaning adopted miles within the first 90 days of the permit, a milestone these two groups met for rising to the challenge:

Jadi Habitiin Enterprises cleaned 57 miles along US 89 and 89A on the Navajo Nation, from The Gap to Marble Canyon.

The Tachiinii Clan’s 23 volunteers cleaned 4 miles along US 191 between Nutrioso and Alpine, filling 37 trash bags.

Special thanks to our new memorial groups, one-day adopters, clubs and organizations stepping forward to support clean roadsides. We’re grateful for your adoption, and we look forward to the beauty that your efforts will quickly uncover.

More than 870 groups donate time and resources to help keep Arizona highways grand.

If you’d like to pitch in – even for a one-day – we'd like to hear from you. To get started, please visit azdot.gov/adoptahighway.