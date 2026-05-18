Arizona Wallet can now hold vehicle documents

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is adding features and functions to the most recent digital wallet option for Arizona residents. You can now add your vehicle registration and title directly to your Arizona Wallet.

This new feature allows you to view these documents anytime, get notified before the registration expires and link directly to AZMVDNow.gov to renew the registration. The alerts view on the home screen also keeps you informed about upcoming driver license expiration dates. This update will also notify you when a new vehicle is added to your account so you can choose whether to add it to your Arizona wallet or not.

Arizona is one of the first states to offer a digital wallet that can not only hold additional digital documents than an ID or driver license, but also alert you of certain dates and other reminders.

“ADOT MVD is happy to once again help get Arizona residents out of the line and safely on the road,” said Michael Cryderman, ADOT MVD Director. “Arizona Wallet is another example of ADOT MVD being a leader in offering additional convenient functionality through smartphones and securely conducting business in this digital age.”

The Arizona Wallet app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded to your phone, follow the instructions to upload your driver license or ID to the Arizona Wallet.

Arizona Wallet is compliant with North American implementation guidelines and international standards, allowing it to be recognized and used nationally and even internationally going forward.

Arizonans can currently use and securely present a digital ID at over 250 TSA airport security checkpoints, the MVD online portal AZMVDNOW.gov and at participating retailers with the Smart ID Verifier app available on iPhone, or other digital readers.

Arizona residents should continue to keep their physical registration and insurance in the vehicle to use in other situations, including with law enforcement.

Arizona was the first state to offer four options to store and present a digital license or ID on a smartphone. Arizona first offered the Mobile ID (mID) in 2021, then in 2022 was the first state to offer ID in Apple Wallet. Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet for Android devices became available for Arizona driver licenses or ID cards in 2023. Then earlier this year, ADOT MVD collaborated with AstreaX to bring this new state controlled digital wallet to Arizonans.

To learn more about mobile options for Arizona driver licenses and state IDs, please visit azdot.gov/DigitalIDs.