SR 347/Riggs Road intersection closed at times on Sunday (May 17)

PHOENIX – The intersection of State Route 347 and Riggs Road north of Maricopa is scheduled to be closed intermittently on Sunday, May 17, for traffic signal and utility work in advance of a major improvement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The SR 347 intersection with Riggs Road is expected to be closed intermittently in all directions for up to 15 minutes each time between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.

ADOT is preparing for the SR 347 Improvement Project, which is scheduled to start construction this summer. More information is available at azdot.gov/sr347, along with ways to sign up for project updates.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.