Walton County 2027 Non-Profit Funding Program Application Period Open The Walton County Board of County Commissioners recognizes not for profit organizations play an important role in our community and would like to announce the 2027 Non-Profit Funding Opportunity application period is now open through June 11, 2026, 5 p.m. For additional information: https://www.mywaltonfl.gov/1362/Funding-Opportunities

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